Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$1,837
|$2,171
|Clean
|$1,056
|$1,675
|$1,987
|Average
|$851
|$1,351
|$1,620
|Rough
|$647
|$1,026
|$1,252
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,011
|$2,385
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,833
|$2,183
|Average
|$920
|$1,478
|$1,779
|Rough
|$698
|$1,123
|$1,375
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,262
|$1,948
|$2,284
|Clean
|$1,151
|$1,776
|$2,091
|Average
|$928
|$1,432
|$1,704
|Rough
|$704
|$1,088
|$1,317
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,581
|$1,852
|Clean
|$938
|$1,441
|$1,695
|Average
|$756
|$1,162
|$1,382
|Rough
|$574
|$883
|$1,068
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,194
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,253
|$2,000
|$2,377
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,613
|$1,937
|Rough
|$767
|$1,225
|$1,498
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,104
|$1,829
|$2,188
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,667
|$2,003
|Average
|$812
|$1,344
|$1,632
|Rough
|$616
|$1,021
|$1,262