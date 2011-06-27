Used 2008 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Found On the Road Dead badbadford , 01/26/2012 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought this when my 2005 f 350 blue its motor the third time while stuck in Wyoming with six horses and a family in a motel, the 2008 got me home but over the last three years it broke down seven times, four radiators, two turbos an engine and now another break down and a new engine, now its 2000 miles out of extended warranty. It is unreliable, poorly built and only a fool would recommend it, the ones that do have never used it for long hauls or extensive ranch work which is what it was built to do.....FORD found on the road dead how true is that. Ford should be ashamed to sell this crap and a class action suit should be had. 29 repair items this time around.... Report Abuse

Probably worst mistake in my life Yuri , 10/30/2009 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Since 11/07, truck has been in shop 7-8 times. Last time it had the entire head replaced; took about 30 days. Absolutely NO POWER to this date. Also have an 08 GMC 2500 Duramax, blows this Ford out of water with power. I am sad to find all these posts as I am doing research tonight on my new truck- 2009 Sierra 3500. Will be at GMC tomorrow getting trade-in appraisal for it. I do excavating so I am daily towing 10-12k trailer w/ either a mini-ex or skid-steer. Absolutely a dog in power. Took to Ford dealer several times, they say it's fine. Get literally 7-8 mpg avg. GMC gets 11-12 towing same exact load w/ tons more power. If you love yourself, PLEASE do not buy this truck. Report Abuse

Another one bites the dust seehorse , 11/01/2012 24 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought it in Texas thanks to a blown head gasket on my 05 F350 that left me stranded (5th time) and I had to get my 40' trailer to NM by the next day. Since the repair would have been a 3 day event I bought the 08 F450 off the dealer's lot. At first all was well, the truck pulled better than the 350 and it ran perfectly. It was trouble free for the first 4 years I owned it aside from it's abysmal fuel efficiency (6 MPG towing, the older 350 averaged around 10 with the same trailer). Then, things started to happen. A sensor crippled the truck. Repair. A turbo blew. Repair. Oil leak. Repair. DPE failure leading to blown engine. Currently broken, 66k and 10 days out of warranty. Report Abuse

Piece of junk Stay away dont buy snowkartracer , 07/30/2012 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased truck early 07 when first came out I know have 128k miles . truck has spent a lot of time at dealer . many items broke main things are rear end . rear springs. trailer wiring .engine blew @ 106 k .3 radiators. air conditioner panel. replaced coolant hoses. replaced temp stat. new turbo and hoses replaced. many other little stuff . Its always fighting with ford they are not real customer helpful there never wanting to stand up to there piece of junk I will never purchase ford again Stay away don't buy Report Abuse