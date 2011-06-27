Used 1991 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
REAL TRUCK
I'm not a Ford guy, but found this cherry truck and couldn't pass it up. The thing is a beast, tows anything and seats 6 adults! 15mpg towing my pontoon boat and carrying people isn't that bad. Very easy ride on highway. People get the heck outa your way!
91 Roll-a-long package
I've used this truck extensively in all climates as a daily driver and a work truck. Can handle 2 pallets of 60 pound concrete with no sweat. I kept the fluids changed regularly but amazingly did my first tune up last year, when the truck was 11 years old. The aftermarket chrome that came with the truck when I bought it rusted prematurely. Overall the truck has been a great ride.
Love this truck
Had this pick-up almost 20 years and it's the most fun thing to drive. Sure it's a work vehicle and gets used hard from time to time, but when I get to drive it unloaded I have a blast. I call it my giant sports car. I recently drove a 2009 Corvette, and while my pick-up could not quite meet it performance-wise, it was not off the map. This thing handles beautifully. Just wish it had more power pulling 5+ tons up a steep hill, but I guess a diesel is better for that. As far a weight-carrying capacity goes, you CANNOT overload it. (Well, I haven't tried gold or platinum bars.) Anything normal (1-2 tons) is literally unnoticeable.
First On Race Day (FORD)
This truck is the best truck! The 7.5L V8 is very powerful (for a gas engine) and very reliable. the truck can easily take a beating and tows our 29 foot Nomad fifth-wheel travel trailer with ease. The Truck's vinyl seating is very tough but is somewhat uncomfortable. The truck is a F-350 SRW Crew Cab Truck, one that I would suggest to any one.
