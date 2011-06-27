  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350
  4. Used 1991 Ford F-350
  5. Used 1991 Ford F-350 Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 F-350
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all F-350s for sale
List Price Estimate
$828 - $1,744
Used F-350 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

REAL TRUCK

NOTAFORDGUYBUT, 11/10/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I'm not a Ford guy, but found this cherry truck and couldn't pass it up. The thing is a beast, tows anything and seats 6 adults! 15mpg towing my pontoon boat and carrying people isn't that bad. Very easy ride on highway. People get the heck outa your way!

Report Abuse

91 Roll-a-long package

Rcooter, 02/26/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've used this truck extensively in all climates as a daily driver and a work truck. Can handle 2 pallets of 60 pound concrete with no sweat. I kept the fluids changed regularly but amazingly did my first tune up last year, when the truck was 11 years old. The aftermarket chrome that came with the truck when I bought it rusted prematurely. Overall the truck has been a great ride.

Report Abuse

Love this truck

horsegirl, 05/03/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Had this pick-up almost 20 years and it's the most fun thing to drive. Sure it's a work vehicle and gets used hard from time to time, but when I get to drive it unloaded I have a blast. I call it my giant sports car. I recently drove a 2009 Corvette, and while my pick-up could not quite meet it performance-wise, it was not off the map. This thing handles beautifully. Just wish it had more power pulling 5+ tons up a steep hill, but I guess a diesel is better for that. As far a weight-carrying capacity goes, you CANNOT overload it. (Well, I haven't tried gold or platinum bars.) Anything normal (1-2 tons) is literally unnoticeable.

Report Abuse

First On Race Day (FORD)

Ben French, 08/18/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck is the best truck! The 7.5L V8 is very powerful (for a gas engine) and very reliable. the truck can easily take a beating and tows our 29 foot Nomad fifth-wheel travel trailer with ease. The Truck's vinyl seating is very tough but is somewhat uncomfortable. The truck is a F-350 SRW Crew Cab Truck, one that I would suggest to any one.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-350s for sale

Related Used 1991 Ford F-350 Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles