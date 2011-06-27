Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,929
|$9,835
|$11,362
|Clean
|$7,501
|$9,295
|$10,707
|Average
|$6,644
|$8,214
|$9,399
|Rough
|$5,787
|$7,133
|$8,090
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,915
|$10,082
|$11,809
|Clean
|$7,488
|$9,528
|$11,129
|Average
|$6,632
|$8,420
|$9,769
|Rough
|$5,777
|$7,312
|$8,409
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,656
|$8,568
|$10,091
|Clean
|$6,297
|$8,097
|$9,510
|Average
|$5,577
|$7,156
|$8,348
|Rough
|$4,858
|$6,214
|$7,186
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,523
|$10,513
|$12,108
|Clean
|$8,062
|$9,935
|$11,410
|Average
|$7,141
|$8,780
|$10,016
|Rough
|$6,220
|$7,625
|$8,621
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,687
|$9,819
|$11,519
|Clean
|$7,272
|$9,280
|$10,856
|Average
|$6,441
|$8,201
|$9,529
|Rough
|$5,610
|$7,122
|$8,202
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,942
|$8,914
|$10,484
|Clean
|$6,567
|$8,424
|$9,880
|Average
|$5,817
|$7,444
|$8,673
|Rough
|$5,066
|$6,465
|$7,465
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,318
|$8,189
|$9,679
|Clean
|$5,976
|$7,739
|$9,121
|Average
|$5,294
|$6,839
|$8,006
|Rough
|$4,611
|$5,940
|$6,892
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,423
|$9,571
|$11,281
|Clean
|$7,022
|$9,045
|$10,631
|Average
|$6,220
|$7,993
|$9,332
|Rough
|$5,418
|$6,942
|$8,033
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Brown Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,280
|$10,721
|$12,664
|Clean
|$7,833
|$10,132
|$11,935
|Average
|$6,938
|$8,954
|$10,476
|Rough
|$6,043
|$7,776
|$9,018