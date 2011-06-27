  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,929$9,835$11,362
Clean$7,501$9,295$10,707
Average$6,644$8,214$9,399
Rough$5,787$7,133$8,090
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,915$10,082$11,809
Clean$7,488$9,528$11,129
Average$6,632$8,420$9,769
Rough$5,777$7,312$8,409
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,656$8,568$10,091
Clean$6,297$8,097$9,510
Average$5,577$7,156$8,348
Rough$4,858$6,214$7,186
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,523$10,513$12,108
Clean$8,062$9,935$11,410
Average$7,141$8,780$10,016
Rough$6,220$7,625$8,621
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,687$9,819$11,519
Clean$7,272$9,280$10,856
Average$6,441$8,201$9,529
Rough$5,610$7,122$8,202
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,942$8,914$10,484
Clean$6,567$8,424$9,880
Average$5,817$7,444$8,673
Rough$5,066$6,465$7,465
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,318$8,189$9,679
Clean$5,976$7,739$9,121
Average$5,294$6,839$8,006
Rough$4,611$5,940$6,892
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,423$9,571$11,281
Clean$7,022$9,045$10,631
Average$6,220$7,993$9,332
Rough$5,418$6,942$8,033
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Brown Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,280$10,721$12,664
Clean$7,833$10,132$11,935
Average$6,938$8,954$10,476
Rough$6,043$7,776$9,018
