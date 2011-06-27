  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 F-350 Super Duty
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,274 - $10,814
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

F 350 Shuts down with less than 7000 Miles

dubyatee, 12/29/2013
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

A few months old and with less than 7000 Miles, the truck shuts down. I'm stranded in another city and state, Ford doesn't provide loaners or rentals. Will add to this review when the truck is repaired and they tell me why. No place to hang clothes in the back. I'm missing my Chevy at this point.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles