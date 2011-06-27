Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

dubyatee , 12/29/2013

A few months old and with less than 7000 Miles, the truck shuts down. I'm stranded in another city and state, Ford doesn't provide loaners or rentals. Will add to this review when the truck is repaired and they tell me why. No place to hang clothes in the back. I'm missing my Chevy at this point.