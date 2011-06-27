  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Length235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Maximum payload3540.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colonial White
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Teal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
