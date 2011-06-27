  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford F-250 HD XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Maximum payload3595.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
