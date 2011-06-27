Used 1997 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
good truck
This has been the best pickup truck that I have ever owned. It has done the work of ten trucks.
This is one tough truck.
This truck is a 3/4 ton ford f-250 light duty. It has a peppy engine good it's size. This same engine (5.4l) is not any good for the full size f-250. This truck has no prblem doing most any job u dish out.
dependable truck
I've enjoyed this truck. It's a work truck. I've had 4 brake jobs - too often in my opinion. Other than that it's been flawless and always ready to go. Very comfortable, even on 8 hour drives.
This is one tough truck.
This truck is a 3/4 ton ford f-250 light duty. It has a peppy engine good it's size. This same engine (5.4l) is not any good for the full size f-250. This truck has no prblem doing most any job u dish out.
Solid Truck
No major problems (yet). Mine has the small v8 with tow package so it is slow going up hills with a trailer. At 100k miles transmission is starting to have rough shifts when cold. Haven't done much towing or city driving and it has a cooler as part of the tow package. Original Goodyear tires lasted 92k miles! Still on original disk brake pads at 108k miles. Best truck I have owned.
Sponsored cars related to the F-250
Related Used 1997 Ford F-250 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner