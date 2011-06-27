Used 1997 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

good truck pwinky2 , 03/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been the best pickup truck that I have ever owned. It has done the work of ten trucks. Report Abuse

This is one tough truck. Justin , 10/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck is a 3/4 ton ford f-250 light duty. It has a peppy engine good it's size. This same engine (5.4l) is not any good for the full size f-250. This truck has no prblem doing most any job u dish out.

dependable truck Freddy , 07/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've enjoyed this truck. It's a work truck. I've had 4 brake jobs - too often in my opinion. Other than that it's been flawless and always ready to go. Very comfortable, even on 8 hour drives.

