Used 1997 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.8
6 reviews
good truck

pwinky2, 03/07/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been the best pickup truck that I have ever owned. It has done the work of ten trucks.

This is one tough truck.

Justin , 10/30/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck is a 3/4 ton ford f-250 light duty. It has a peppy engine good it's size. This same engine (5.4l) is not any good for the full size f-250. This truck has no prblem doing most any job u dish out.

dependable truck

Freddy, 07/02/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've enjoyed this truck. It's a work truck. I've had 4 brake jobs - too often in my opinion. Other than that it's been flawless and always ready to go. Very comfortable, even on 8 hour drives.

Solid Truck

Dan, 08/30/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

No major problems (yet). Mine has the small v8 with tow package so it is slow going up hills with a trailer. At 100k miles transmission is starting to have rough shifts when cold. Haven't done much towing or city driving and it has a cooler as part of the tow package. Original Goodyear tires lasted 92k miles! Still on original disk brake pads at 108k miles. Best truck I have owned.

