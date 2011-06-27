2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Deals, Incentives & Rebates
King RanchKing Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
- $500 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 American Quarter Horse Association for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
F-Series Retail Customer Cash (#13776). Eligible buyers may receive F-Series Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Medical Professionals for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Medical Professionals Bonus Cash (#37636). Valid on select 2019/2020/2021 Ford vehicles excluding Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford Mustang GT350, Ford Mustang GT500. This incentive may not combine with other offers. Non-transferable out of household. Limit one per household. Must redeem using original offer; no duplicates will be accepted. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 09/30/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for complete qualifications and details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/15/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
American Quarter Horse Association for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash - $500 Bonus Cash offer exclusively for members of the following US Military Branches: Eligible Customers: - Active Military Personnel in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard - Reservists serving on Active Duty and members of the Delayed Entry/Enlistment Program (DEP) - Veterans within 2 years of separation - Retirees - Spouse/Surviving Spouse and other household members
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 College Student Purchase Program (#37422).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
84 Month APR Financing (#21166). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
7.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 7.9% 84 07/07/2020 09/09/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 36 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 48 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 3.9% 60 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 5.9% 72 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 6.9% 75 07/07/2020 09/09/2020
All 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Deals
