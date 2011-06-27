2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Bill Harris , 06/20/2019 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

30 of 35 people found this review helpful

This is my second superduty, my first was a 2015 XLT F-250 4WD 6.7, my new one is the 2019 XLT F-250 4 WD 6.7. The difference between 4 years is amazing, same trim levels of XLT, with the 2019 having far more features than the 2015. The 2015 gave me an average mpg on the highway between 16-19, the 2019, with 2,000 miles gives me an average of 22 Mpg! This is based on driving at 75 Mph with cruise control on (Arizona). As for towing, well, the 6.7 tubo diesel is a monster. I pull a 40'-0' fifth wheel tri-axle toy hauler, weighing in at 15,000#, passing every Cummings and Duramax up every hill. My second trailer is a 12,000# tilt flatbed, pulling a CAT skidsteer and two attachments from AZ to Fl, without even breaking a sweat. Now I've owned FORD trucks since 1977, having friends who own Chevy and Ram diesels, in which they have problems with the bed cracking and the interior parts falling off, none of my FORDs ever had these problems. Now for the best part, the price difference from 2015 to 2019, sticker price to sticker price, $4,500 difference, plus the 2019 gave me more features than the 2015. Would I consider another brand? Nope, no way! There's a reason, FORD is an American company (RAM is owned by FIAT), GM uses an asian motor (Duramax), the powerstroke is American made, designed, engineered, and built in the USA. Not to mention that FORD refused the famous government bailout, while GM and Chrysler took the bait and paid the price (Chrysler fell apart and was forced to sell off). So, the only question I leave is this, Have you driven a FORD lately?