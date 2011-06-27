  1. Home
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

5(77%)4(8%)3(0%)2(0%)1(15%)
4.3
13 reviews
Superduty, leaving the competition in the dust

Bill Harris, 06/20/2019
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
30 of 35 people found this review helpful

This is my second superduty, my first was a 2015 XLT F-250 4WD 6.7, my new one is the 2019 XLT F-250 4 WD 6.7. The difference between 4 years is amazing, same trim levels of XLT, with the 2019 having far more features than the 2015. The 2015 gave me an average mpg on the highway between 16-19, the 2019, with 2,000 miles gives me an average of 22 Mpg! This is based on driving at 75 Mph with cruise control on (Arizona). As for towing, well, the 6.7 tubo diesel is a monster. I pull a 40'-0' fifth wheel tri-axle toy hauler, weighing in at 15,000#, passing every Cummings and Duramax up every hill. My second trailer is a 12,000# tilt flatbed, pulling a CAT skidsteer and two attachments from AZ to Fl, without even breaking a sweat. Now I've owned FORD trucks since 1977, having friends who own Chevy and Ram diesels, in which they have problems with the bed cracking and the interior parts falling off, none of my FORDs ever had these problems. Now for the best part, the price difference from 2015 to 2019, sticker price to sticker price, $4,500 difference, plus the 2019 gave me more features than the 2015. Would I consider another brand? Nope, no way! There's a reason, FORD is an American company (RAM is owned by FIAT), GM uses an asian motor (Duramax), the powerstroke is American made, designed, engineered, and built in the USA. Not to mention that FORD refused the famous government bailout, while GM and Chrysler took the bait and paid the price (Chrysler fell apart and was forced to sell off). So, the only question I leave is this, Have you driven a FORD lately?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
6th f250 and they keep getting better

Sean C, 08/28/2019
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2017 when the new design came out . . . one of the first off the lot but they only had lariats. I bought a 2019 Plat and with 50k miles on it the new small features like adaptive cruise, auto brights and so on just make this the nicest working truck on the market. I can drive long distances pulling travel trailers, boats and loaded trailers and it just yanks em with endless power. That and my tailgate doesn't hit the tow hitch!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 Blue Jeans Loaded truck by Snipereagle177

SNIPEREAGLE177, 12/18/2018
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
17 of 22 people found this review helpful

Best new truck I have ever had. The roar the power of the 6.2L is more than enough for me. This truck can pull like a train.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
STX F-250

Mark Gonzalez, 05/30/2019
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
12 of 16 people found this review helpful

I went with the STX instead of the XLT it was about 5k cheaper and still had plenty of options. The 6.2L engine was my choice I pull a 7k pound travel trailer and it’s plenty for my application. I love it it rides really nice for a very large truck. I drove a Dodge 2500 and I was not impressed with the ride and the interior was not as nice as the Ford. I know there is no review here for the STX but think of it as a fully loaded XL. I also have the sync 3 and the ultimate tow camera both incredible options for towing and long trips. It’s a great truck!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Death Wobble

Disappointed, 12/05/2019
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
15 of 28 people found this review helpful

Beware of the "Death Wobble." I have a 2019 Ford F250 Diesel with 14K miles on it. The "Death Wobble" started at 12k a month ago. The "part" to fix it is on national backorder with no ETA. Good luck!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
