2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel Consumer Reviews
Superduty, leaving the competition in the dust
This is my second superduty, my first was a 2015 XLT F-250 4WD 6.7, my new one is the 2019 XLT F-250 4 WD 6.7. The difference between 4 years is amazing, same trim levels of XLT, with the 2019 having far more features than the 2015. The 2015 gave me an average mpg on the highway between 16-19, the 2019, with 2,000 miles gives me an average of 22 Mpg! This is based on driving at 75 Mph with cruise control on (Arizona). As for towing, well, the 6.7 tubo diesel is a monster. I pull a 40'-0' fifth wheel tri-axle toy hauler, weighing in at 15,000#, passing every Cummings and Duramax up every hill. My second trailer is a 12,000# tilt flatbed, pulling a CAT skidsteer and two attachments from AZ to Fl, without even breaking a sweat. Now I've owned FORD trucks since 1977, having friends who own Chevy and Ram diesels, in which they have problems with the bed cracking and the interior parts falling off, none of my FORDs ever had these problems. Now for the best part, the price difference from 2015 to 2019, sticker price to sticker price, $4,500 difference, plus the 2019 gave me more features than the 2015. Would I consider another brand? Nope, no way! There's a reason, FORD is an American company (RAM is owned by FIAT), GM uses an asian motor (Duramax), the powerstroke is American made, designed, engineered, and built in the USA. Not to mention that FORD refused the famous government bailout, while GM and Chrysler took the bait and paid the price (Chrysler fell apart and was forced to sell off). So, the only question I leave is this, Have you driven a FORD lately?
Death Wobble
Beware of the "Death Wobble." I have a 2019 Ford F250 Diesel with 14K miles on it. The "Death Wobble" started at 12k a month ago. The "part" to fix it is on national backorder with no ETA. Good luck!
Great powerful fast truck!!!
Just traded my f250 2019 for a 2020 f250 both diesels and the 2020 has a 10 speed transmission wich gives a better mpg and makes this truck incredible crazy fast,oh man this truck feel like a race car,i like all the tech and sensors it has(XLT). The rear camera is better with a bigger display screen,I LOVE THIS TRUCK!!! Just keep an eye on the speedometer because you go from 0 to 90mph in no time,the cab is very quiet you don't hear any outside noise at all.
