  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 F-250 Super Duty
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price Range
$7,741 - $16,995
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love this beast

Brian, 01/31/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I use this vehicle to tow daily and it is always up for the task at hand it also has no problem plowing and with 2500lbs in the bed. Also has no problem with a loaded bed while towing my 7,000lb loaded trailer. gas mileage is not the greatest but when hauling a lot that's a given. I believe the engine is powerful enough ( I have the 5.4) but theres always room for improvement. I expect 10 years of hard work from this vehicle

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles