Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Brian , 01/31/2008

1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I use this vehicle to tow daily and it is always up for the task at hand it also has no problem plowing and with 2500lbs in the bed. Also has no problem with a loaded bed while towing my 7,000lb loaded trailer. gas mileage is not the greatest but when hauling a lot that's a given. I believe the engine is powerful enough ( I have the 5.4) but theres always room for improvement. I expect 10 years of hard work from this vehicle