Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Superduty or Superjunk gauner , 11/15/2011 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this truck cause my 84 was so tough. This one is junk. Front end speed wobbles if you hit a bump at highway speeds dealer has tried to fix "NOT". 5 power steering pumps and one gearbox. Yes it will lock up on you. If you drive a lot of dirt roads the Evap sys will suck dirt in and dispose of it in your gas tank "Yippi' Clogging fuel filters. Why cause the inlet is by the back wheels and the dirt causes the sylinoid to stick open. That is the check gas cap you keep seeing. Hyper sensitive electric gas pedal make this truck hard to drive slow. Side window scratch just from rolling them up and down. Don't put anything in the bed cause it will dent. Plows great though.

2005 Super Duty 4x4 Cricket , 01/20/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Although not broken in yet, out of 8 new Ford trucks, this is the worst one for gas mileage. Only 9 mpg. Truck has manual hubs and would not stay in 4WD. A new shift assembly had to be installed with less than 1,000 miles on it. Very hard to steer in 4WD when trying to make a sharp turn in reverse. Sometimes the wheels won't move at all. The truck has 17" wheels and wide tires. The wide tires make the truck more difficult to handle when driving on snow covered roads. Power windows do not work in cold weather.

V8 Auto: Good truck, but weak points. JamesK , 02/13/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new before moving from TX to NY, and for long distance driving with a trailer this truck was fantastic. The 5.4 V8 is adequate but could be stronger. At 22k I had to have a front bearing replaced due to water incursion, and while backing out of an icy driveway spinning tires, the xmsn had an internal failure that holed the xmsn case, and so at 27k back to Ford for warranty service again. I'm afraid of further problems when the warranty runs out so I've decided to trade the truck in. Overall, this is a top-notch hauling vehicle and great to drive on the long roads, but if you expect to use it for serious farm work or anything off pavement, you'll be disappointed.

'05 F250 4X4 5.4L 2DR GAS MICHAEL SCHROLL , 06/28/2009 4 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought used with only 11000 miles. Now has 36864 on it. Bounces and shakes uncontrolable after hit bumps. Cost $795 to fix rear brakes after they seized up for no reason. Others I've talked with had same problems. Only buy if needing 3/4 ton or large truck. Otherwise I'd stick with Toyota or Nissan.