  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2004 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,775
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle54.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,775
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,775
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,775
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Front head room41.4 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Front track68.7 in.
Length247.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity14200 lbs.
Curb weight5765 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height76.6 in.
Maximum payload2960 lbs.
Wheel base158 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,775
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles