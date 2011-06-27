Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Costly to maintain Mike , 12/24/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful As a truck goes this is a great vehicle. Never had a problem hauling or towing. I used this truck to commute with occasional towing of a camper and boat. By no means an abused or roughly treated vehicle. Before buying one be advised about the cost of owning a HD Ford. The ball joints have to be replaced every 30K at a cost of $1,000 here in New England. The brakes and rotors replaced at 35K...yup close to another grand. Tires, normal wear but they're about a thousand too. Also replaced the front locking hubs twice already...600 bucks each time. Oil changes are more costly too especially since takes 16 quarts of oil! Expect to pay about $1,000 annually for maintenance. Report Abuse

Great Machine 2packs4sure , 02/09/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought it new. Wanted the 7.3 diesel before the 6.0's came out. Turned out that was the right move! Got 13 to 17 mpg until about 45000 miles. Once past that mileage is 15.5+ in town and 21+ on the highway. Really a great truck! The only repairs have been, center link got sloppy, replaced it, Cam position sensor $30.00 part and 10 minutes to change, and cd changer went bad after 5 years and hard use. Got a replacement cd module that bolts into the radio in 5 minutes. So easy it suprised me. No mechanical problems whatsoever, never dripped a drop of anything. I think i'll keep it!

Why buy anything else?? E , 09/24/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I honestly don't know why anyone would consider buying anything else. Bought w/150,000 mi. Replaced the fuel sensor about 2 yrs ago. That's it..at 160,000 mi!! Change the oil and go. Why on earth Ford stopped building this motor is exactly the reason why buyers are abandoning their trucks in droves. If you buy a 6.0L or a 6.4L, you deserve what you get. You would do well to talk to diesel mechanics first. I'm going to upgrade soon and I guess that I'll have to go to the GMC Duramax, much as I hate to. Just a great, great motor in a great truck.

Workhorse JJFIVEOH , 08/20/2003 2 of 6 people found this review helpful My F250 has the 7.3 Powerstroke. So many people say that these trucks aren't great for gas mileage, but obviously you aren't buying these for that purpose. However, spending the extra $5,000 for the diesel will pay for it itself. It gets far better mileage than the V10 or Triton, lasts longer, pulls better and will more than pay for itself when it comes down to resale value. Just look at the prices on used trucks with these 3 different motors.