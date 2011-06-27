  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Buy It!!

Gary Sperber, 11/30/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am very happy with this truck. Excellent quality control. No rattles. Haven't had it back to the Dealer to fix anything yet. Has 17,000 miles.

Go Ford

Blitzen, 04/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The best vehicle I drove under high- wind conditions. Poor gas milage with an average of 14 mpg at a steady 65 to 75 mph and 800 lb load. My Ford F150 under same conditions yielded 15.5 mpg. Build quality is very good. Design of truck is very good. Buy this truck if you need to haul a serious payload, otherwise get an F- 150.

Thr Barons Gripes

Baron Muenchausen, 02/01/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Overall good build Quality with very well built and tough drivetrain. Paint quality not so good though, as repainting on all horizontal surfaces was needed due to tiny spots of rust.These we found, were caused by ROAD FILM, or the dust and grime kicked up by the steel wheels and rails when the truck was shipped by rail. The dealer had no problem doing the repairs, although it is not reassuring getting a NEW vehicle repainted!

Rusty Lemon

Rusty Lemon, 02/12/2019
2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought a Vermont regular cab f250, replaced gas tank that the support bands rusted off, 5 injectors, the brakes complete with new rotors, the complete exhaust, and shocks. The fender flares are held on with great stuff foam, since there is no metal left to rivet them to, the box supports are rusted away, the brake lines rusted away, the cab corners and rocket panels totally rotted away! Just bought a new Toyota Tundra and love it give my rating on my first ever Ford truck a big fat goose egg!(0)

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
