Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 F-250 Super Duty
5(60%)4(20%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
The Beast

Mike Woodside, 11/12/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Hardest working truck I ever owned. In 7 yrs and 150,000 miles the only repairs, out side of standard service items, were ball joints, 4 spark plugs blowing out of the head and the front left universal froze. The the 5.4 has pulled over 8,000# with barely a whimper. In the hills of western PA that is a real job. I have pulled trees,traveled to the bowles of earth and traveled to 1/2 of the States with it and always made it home. I blame the spark plug problem on the mechenic that did the plug change. I tapped and inserted heli-coils in the bad holes and had no furthed problems. I replaced all the plugs my self at 140,000 and have not had further problems. So I am sure he did something wrong.

Jack of all Trades

Tracy Allen, 07/09/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My friends thought I was crazy when I bought this big old beast. What an awesome truck it has turned out to be. From everyday worry free driving to hauling building materials, to towing the boat, this truck (F250SD 5.4l v8 gas), has plenty room and power for anything and everything I've been able to throw at it!

Gas Guzzler!

wyomingwapiti, 03/27/2005
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is our work truck. Used to pull heavy fifth wheel loads. This truck had the optional v-10 engine. Loads of power. Gas mileage was horrible (about 9 mpg, 4 mpg when towing). Overall this was a fairly reliable truck. Truck had 75,000 miles upon recent trade-in. Problem areas: clutch went out, u-joint problems, steering stabilizer, bad seals in tranny. I personally don't like the way the truck handled on the highway. Felt squirrely and wandered quite a bit. Good clearance for off roading though.

Great work truck

airluetzow, 04/09/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I like the raw power from the powerstroke diesel. The six speed transmission works like a charm. It gets up and goes, but still has the power for towing and hauling. It takes all punishment dished out. A great truck for people who love trucks.

My F-250 truck

greg, 12/06/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My truck has all the power I could ask for and more. I have a 6 speed and it pulls much better than the auto I had before. I work heavy construction and use this truck for work 6-7 days a week. I only drive Fords or Chevys and this is by far the best truck I've ever owned!

