2020 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Complete truck

Strong truck, 05/23/2020
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

An engine for every need, very smooth riding and quiet truck interior very well laid out and easy to operate

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not worth it!!!!

rodzilla, 05/07/2020
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
4 of 121 people found this review helpful

Over priced POS!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
