2020 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews
Awesome truck
Drives like a sedan, with smooth 10 speed transmission. 21 avg mpg over first 1000 miles. So far all good experience. Platinum 4dr 3.5L ( not 5.0 ).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My 2020 F 150
The trim below doesn't have my truck. It's an XLT regular cab 4WD 6.5 ft with a 5.0 engine. I bought the same truck last summer for my wife. And except for the color .Bed lights and the LED light's on the side view mirrors and tonneau cover. it's the same truck. I liked her' so much I wanted one for myself. I have a 2015 Lariat 2WD that I don't drive in the winter. So I'm looking forward to 4WD. And I like my 5.0 Motors. No 6 cylinder's for me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wish I didn't have to spend $1000 afterwards...
Love the truckm, better than I thought it would be. But what I don't like is having to spend another $1000 in aftermarket accessories that really should have been standard with the truck to begin with. Yes, you can have the dealer add them on, but the dealer charge is excessive on those items. Like they used to sell pickup trucks without rear bumpers... They were an optional add-on... not kidding! Ford should have included basic versions of these (with an option to replace them with fancier styles): Bed liner (My cost after vehicle purchase: $600) Running boards/nerf bars/step bars - whatever you want to call them (My cost after vehicle purchase: $300) Rear wheel well liners (My cost after vehicle purchase: $100) Tailgate shock (My cost after vehicle purchase: $15) Organizing tray for center console (I mean, what use is a cavernous 1.4 cubic foot black hole?) (My cost after vehicle purchase: $20) Otherwise, great truck!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I've had some trucks none this good
This new F-150 does everything just a little better than the rest. I tried the Ram, Chevy, and Titan, the Tundra is just too old of a design I wanted a new truck not just new metal. The ford is just the best complete package the Ram was the only real competition. My list in order of what's important to me. Power vs fuel efficiency [gas engine only diesel is not convenient], comfort ride, comfort interior, bang for buck price not just price, some electronic features, aluminum body I hate rust, looks is last it a truck not a Ferrari.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2020 F150 King Ranch
Awesome Truck with all the extras
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
