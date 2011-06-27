2020 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Awesome truck JW , 11/12/2019 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 70 of 83 people found this review helpful Drives like a sedan, with smooth 10 speed transmission. 21 avg mpg over first 1000 miles. So far all good experience. Platinum 4dr 3.5L ( not 5.0 ). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 2020 F 150 Jim Garvey , 06/16/2020 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful The trim below doesn't have my truck. It's an XLT regular cab 4WD 6.5 ft with a 5.0 engine. I bought the same truck last summer for my wife. And except for the color .Bed lights and the LED light's on the side view mirrors and tonneau cover. it's the same truck. I liked her' so much I wanted one for myself. I have a 2015 Lariat 2WD that I don't drive in the winter. So I'm looking forward to 4WD. And I like my 5.0 Motors. No 6 cylinder's for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wish I didn't have to spend $1000 afterwards... RichardWA , 07/23/2020 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Love the truckm, better than I thought it would be. But what I don't like is having to spend another $1000 in aftermarket accessories that really should have been standard with the truck to begin with. Yes, you can have the dealer add them on, but the dealer charge is excessive on those items. Like they used to sell pickup trucks without rear bumpers... They were an optional add-on... not kidding! Ford should have included basic versions of these (with an option to replace them with fancier styles): Bed liner (My cost after vehicle purchase: $600) Running boards/nerf bars/step bars - whatever you want to call them (My cost after vehicle purchase: $300) Rear wheel well liners (My cost after vehicle purchase: $100) Tailgate shock (My cost after vehicle purchase: $15) Organizing tray for center console (I mean, what use is a cavernous 1.4 cubic foot black hole?) (My cost after vehicle purchase: $20) Otherwise, great truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I've had some trucks none this good Joe G , 06/26/2020 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful This new F-150 does everything just a little better than the rest. I tried the Ram, Chevy, and Titan, the Tundra is just too old of a design I wanted a new truck not just new metal. The ford is just the best complete package the Ram was the only real competition. My list in order of what's important to me. Power vs fuel efficiency [gas engine only diesel is not convenient], comfort ride, comfort interior, bang for buck price not just price, some electronic features, aluminum body I hate rust, looks is last it a truck not a Ferrari. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value