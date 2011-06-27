Used 2018 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Excellent Truck - Advertised EPA MPG?
Ive had my new 2018 Supercab XLT F150 now for about a month and a half - 1500 miles into the break in and i’ve been testing the advertised MPG, 19 city / 23 highway. The vehicle is a 5.0 V-8, 2WD, with max tow package. This truck has the 36 gal fuel tank (extra weight), i’m 215 lbs (more extra weight, they’re tested with 150lb person), super cab, 3.55 gears, and 20” wheels (I imagine they test them with smaller wheels/cab for weight reduction.) My real world numbers: Highway, loaded empty, sea level with flat roads, cruise control, 60-68 mph, round trip is 130 miles for this test and it’s been done 3 times: 20.5 mpg —- City/Combined mix driving.. this includes towing a 3000 lb boat, stop and go traffic, and a little bit of highway: 15 -16 mpg. There’s a lot of extras on this truck, 20” wheels, 3.55 gears, etc so all of that picks away at the advertised EPA. Other than that, I love the truck and I enjoy driving it. Lots of power, espically for towing, and very comfortable ride.
lug nuts Still a problem .
all f 150 lug nuts are caps and after tire rotation they get damaged and the socket wont fit the lug . Ford needs to change to solid lug nuts not hollow caps pressed on . You could be in big trouble if you get a flat and dont know the lug capped was damaged at your last tire rotation , your stuck call a tow truck. Also when left out over night my starter sticks only when cold start in morning . Dealer looking into cause . Also two recalls door latches and seat belt fires dealer will repair . Other than that great tuck. Ford replaced the starter. Ford replaced the door latches . Ford lug nuts are still a issue and I am surprised you have not heard more about this problem . Up date on ford lug nuts . Just had to have them replaced on 11- 29-19 all 24 were junk it cost me 260 bucks . the law suit on lug nuts was thrown out by a judge in Detroit . Go figure do not buy a Ford f 150 until they fix this problem because you will get stranded with a spare tire and a lug wrench because of hollow caps on lug nuts . what a scam.
GREAT 2018 ford f150 xlt 2.7L twin tur supcab 6.5'
Best vehicle I have ever owned. Seats are like riding first class. 2nd year and 27000 miles later still VERY happy.
Repairs
Auto Transmission stripped when new. Needed service. New short block at 20,000. Turbo out at 27,000. Spent 8 weeks in the shop in the first 9 months.
Warranty runs out
What Ford neglects to tell you is around 60-80k miles you will have timing chain and turbo failures.
