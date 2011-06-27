Used 2018 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Ive had my new 2018 Supercab XLT F150 now for about a month and a half - 1500 miles into the break in and i’ve been testing the advertised MPG, 19 city / 23 highway. The vehicle is a 5.0 V-8, 2WD, with max tow package. This truck has the 36 gal fuel tank (extra weight), i’m 215 lbs (more extra weight, they’re tested with 150lb person), super cab, 3.55 gears, and 20” wheels (I imagine they test them with smaller wheels/cab for weight reduction.) My real world numbers: Highway, loaded empty, sea level with flat roads, cruise control, 60-68 mph, round trip is 130 miles for this test and it’s been done 3 times: 20.5 mpg —- City/Combined mix driving.. this includes towing a 3000 lb boat, stop and go traffic, and a little bit of highway: 15 -16 mpg. There’s a lot of extras on this truck, 20” wheels, 3.55 gears, etc so all of that picks away at the advertised EPA. Other than that, I love the truck and I enjoy driving it. Lots of power, espically for towing, and very comfortable ride.

tom , 11/17/2018 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

all f 150 lug nuts are caps and after tire rotation they get damaged and the socket wont fit the lug . Ford needs to change to solid lug nuts not hollow caps pressed on . You could be in big trouble if you get a flat and dont know the lug capped was damaged at your last tire rotation , your stuck call a tow truck. Also when left out over night my starter sticks only when cold start in morning . Dealer looking into cause . Also two recalls door latches and seat belt fires dealer will repair . Other than that great tuck. Ford replaced the starter. Ford replaced the door latches . Ford lug nuts are still a issue and I am surprised you have not heard more about this problem . Up date on ford lug nuts . Just had to have them replaced on 11- 29-19 all 24 were junk it cost me 260 bucks . the law suit on lug nuts was thrown out by a judge in Detroit . Go figure do not buy a Ford f 150 until they fix this problem because you will get stranded with a spare tire and a lug wrench because of hollow caps on lug nuts . what a scam.