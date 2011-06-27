Used 2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
change is NOT always good
I like my 2008 f 150 much better
Great truck if you're single
This is a great truck overall and has a lot of features. For one the gas mileage. I am averaging over 20 mpg for the 6,000 miles I've driven it. It has the option of turning off while at a stop idling. The trim included protection around the bed sides and top of the tailgate. Cargo light really came in handy as I was unloading wood in the dark recently. Parking brake feature is a matter of pulling a button. It has a "Sport" drive mode; but, I haven't figured that one out yet. Blue tooth connection to my smart phone is smooth and sound is clear. There are a few negatives. One is it's not an extended cab or crew cab; so, space is limited. It's not a 4x4 either, so traction is typical of rear wheel drive trucks and the backup camera is small and there is no warning beep. They could have designed the fold down console better, in my opinion by placing the release closer to the driver. I've had it at the dealer once as the steering wheel developed play (up and down) as opposed to (side by side). This apparently was a recall on some Fusions but first known incident on the F-150 I was told.
Awesome truck
Great truck for the price! I have the 5.0L V8 and the acceleration is phenomenal. Quickest mass produced pickup in the USA. Look for the RCSB models with the V8 if you want performance with utility. Very satisfied.
Pretty good truck!
Overall, my 2wd 6.5 ft bed f-150 has been great! The ride is comfortable, the truck is stylish, and it hauls everything the average suburban household would need it to (firewood, gokart, bed box). There are a few factors that prevent me from giving this truck 5 stars, primarily the quality of the interior and some exterior panel gaps, the exterior door handles also feel a bit cheesy. Note I understand I got an XL, but there are clear interior imperfections. The transmission and engine power is perfect for what you pay for. For a base truck powerplant, it gets the job done, and gets decent gas mileage. I would consider getting another, but I would get the coyote v8.
