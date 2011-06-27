Used 2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Dwayne Crandall , 03/12/2019 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

This is a great truck overall and has a lot of features. For one the gas mileage. I am averaging over 20 mpg for the 6,000 miles I've driven it. It has the option of turning off while at a stop idling. The trim included protection around the bed sides and top of the tailgate. Cargo light really came in handy as I was unloading wood in the dark recently. Parking brake feature is a matter of pulling a button. It has a "Sport" drive mode; but, I haven't figured that one out yet. Blue tooth connection to my smart phone is smooth and sound is clear. There are a few negatives. One is it's not an extended cab or crew cab; so, space is limited. It's not a 4x4 either, so traction is typical of rear wheel drive trucks and the backup camera is small and there is no warning beep. They could have designed the fold down console better, in my opinion by placing the release closer to the driver. I've had it at the dealer once as the steering wheel developed play (up and down) as opposed to (side by side). This apparently was a recall on some Fusions but first known incident on the F-150 I was told.