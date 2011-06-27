Used 2017 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

The best truck on the market. Ron, FL , 02/09/2018 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2017 Ford F150 XLT crew cab after owning a Chevy and a Dodge in the past. By far, the Ford trucks are better in every aspect. I have heard and read about people comparing other trucks to the Ford trucks; however, I can tell you from personal experience none of the truck makers compare to the Ford trucks. The Ford trucks are engineered with such quality that it is noticeable from the first drive. Personally, the ride quality, comfort, and gas mileage have been superior. The ride quality is better than most luxury brand cars. The comfort is excellent especially for long trips for larger drivers. Overall, the best brand and quality truck on the market!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New 10-Speed (Schwinn :) Transmission QA Man , 01/30/2017 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 34 people found this review helpful After 18,000 miles of ownership I am very impressed with my new F-150 XLT Supercrew 4x4. It has the new 3.5L Ecoboost engine and 10 speed automatic transmission (the tool only lets me enter the review under 6 speed) with 3.55 gears. After 7 years of trouble-free ownership, I traded in my 2009 F-150 4x4 with the 6-speed trans, 4.6L 3V (V8) engine, and 3.55 gears for this truck. The powertrain is what makes the 2017 truly shine. Power feels endless and the truck is deceptively fast. The 10 speed shifts far smoother than my old 6 speed. It always seems to be in the perfect gear, and shifts are quick. I have not experienced any gear hunting or hesitation while shifting. Towing my 4,500 lb. boat is no problem at all. The truck doesn't seem to strain at all even while accelerating up long hills at 70+ mph. Acceleration feels effortless, and the engine is so quiet it is easy to find myself speeding. The Sync 3 system is a huge upgrade over MyFord Touch, and it is really intuitive. Overall the truck is beautiful and fuel economy has improved as the engine has broken in. I average over 19mpg in mostly city driving and plenty of idling during the cold winter starts (I always disable the auto stop/start feature). I have gotten 23 mpg during highway trips. The cab is huge, backseat is comfortable for adults, and plenty of storage. I do have two critiques. The front seats are a little firmer and less comfortable than the seats in my 2009 F-150. They are power with lumbar and are certainly comfortable, but the seats in the 2009 seemed to hit all the right spots and fit like a glove. The other critique is the ride can be a little jittery on rough roads when unloaded. It is still an acceptable ride quality, but I wish Ford would offer a soft ride option for those who don't need to tow 12,000 pounds (I will never tow more than 7,000). It actually rides much better with a few hundred pounds in the bed. I am confident this truck will hold up just as well as my last F-150 with years of trouble free performance. Great job Ford! **Update** 3 years and 36,000 miles later I still love this truck. The combination of performance and efficiency is unmatched by the competition. I was sold by the innovation (twin turbo engine, aluminum body, and 10 speed auto) but I didn't realize how much performance this truck offered until owning it. I have driven cross country for a vacation with 5 adults and a dog (plus all our stuff in the bed) getting 23 mpg, hauled construction debris to the dump, and pulled my boat to the lake all with ease. Love the comfort, handling, and power of this truck it does everything well. It has been back for service a few times (under warranty) frozen door latch issue, and warped dash. The factory tires from Hankook needed replacement after less than 30k miles due to terrible lack of traction in snow and ice (lots of tread left, just no grip). I went with Continental Terrain Contact and love them (+1 size from stock). I struggled to update sync and the nav system (opportunities for improvement here Ford) but eventually figured it out and still believe this is the best truck on the market. My friends have similar trucks from Chevy and Dodge, they are nice but no match for the Ford. I have convinced 3 other friends to buy F-150's and they all love them. If you are considering this vehicle, you wont be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If you want the best, forget the rest! L. Mc , 02/04/2017 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful I've owned many trucks over the years. I've never had a Ram, but have owned many Chevrolet and GMC pick ups. My father and father-in-law have F-150 trucks. I recently sold my GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Crew Cab and bought a 2017 F-150 Platinum 4WD SuperCrew with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and new 10-speed transmission. This truck is the fanciest and nicest truck I have ever been in. This thing is nicer than the vast majority of Mercedes and BMW cars. Tons of room, engine with gobs of power, very quiet, and awesome material quality used throughout. It is expensive, so you need to buy from a dealer than will give steep discounts like I did (Long-Lewis Ford in Muscle Shoals, AL). But this is one amazing truck! I would rather travel down the highway in this thing than a Cadillac! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Truck with Goofy Security System Hank Gartland , 08/09/2017 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have a 2WD V-8 which was not an option in the model drop-down. I have only owned this truck for two months, so I could not comment on a lot of the questions such as repair frequency, etc. My initial impression of this truck is very positive except for one feature that is so idiotic that it is hard to believe. The design of the driver's door handle and key lock makes the 2017 F-150 extremely easy to break into. The lock cylinder is mounted on the door handle, not on the door. When you pull the door handle out to open the door, you can look behind the door handle and see the lock cylinder. To break into the truck, you just need to pull the door handle out, slip a pair of pliers behind the handle over the lock cylinder, and turn it. Doing so enables you to unlock the truck, open the door, and get in within a couple of seconds without tripping any alarms. I had a weapon stolen from my truck at a restaurant. When the police arrived, they went right to the door lock and showed me how it looked like it was off center. The police say they see this all the time with the new F-150s. How could Ford engineers come up with something so stupid? The fix is to replace the driver's handle and lock cylinder with one designed for the passenger door. This fixes this bug, but leaves you exposed to difficulties getting into the truck if your truck battery ever runs down completely. If this happens, you have to either break a window to open the hood or have the truck towed to the dealer. Wow, what a monumental goof!!!! See the Ford F-150 Forum for a discussion of this problem ( https://www.f150forum.com ). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse