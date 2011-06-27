Used 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|540.0/648.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Torque
|510 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Exterior Graphics Package
|yes
|Equipment Group 801A
|yes
|Equipment Group 802A
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Package
|yes
|Hood Graphics Package
|yes
|Raptor Technology Package
|yes
|Smokers Pack
|yes
|Equipment Group 800A
|yes
|Interior Color Accent Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|SYNC Connect
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|Kicker Subwoofer
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Second Row Heated Seats
|yes
|Voice-Activated Navigation System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather/cloth
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Tailgate Applique
|yes
|Twin Panel Moonroof
|yes
|Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Plastic Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|Pro Trailer Backup Assist
|yes
|Pickup Box LED Lighting
|yes
|17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Wheels
|yes
|LED Side-Mirror Spotlights
|yes
|Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors
|yes
|Bed Divider
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|Bed Ramps
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Length
|231.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5697 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.5 in.
|Height
|78.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1200 lbs.
|Wheel base
|146.0 in.
|Width
|86.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|LT315/70R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,250
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
