Used 2015 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
Got a Lemon but a nice truck otherwise
Bought a new 2015 XLT 2.7 ecoboost for a great deal. 42250 MSRP and with 7K discount and 7K rebate paid 28K for this truck! First new vehicle in 27 years. Unfortunately it spent 33 days in the shop out of the first 90 days of owning it. It shut the engine off while driving 3 times. Now after 3 repairs attempts it shifts irregularly now and then. Great design and most have no issues but this one was just not one of those without problems. Highway mileage is awesome, acceleration if really great. Roominess cant be beat and the camera spoils you. I did not like the 8 inch screen that only uses 2 of the 4 boxes if you don't have navigation and climate control, kind of a waste. Ford bought my truck back after the CA lemon lawyer took care of handling it. Decided to stay with used vs new.
Lemonade
A brief summary: a great looking truck with a lot of technology (that sadly doesn't work) Almost fully loaded Lariat. Performance: Acceleration and braking are average; acceleration being modest except when put into Sport mode. Road holding and steering are quite good for a truck. Shifting is sometimes abrupt and not always intuitive (has failed to shift multiple times) Comfort: Road noise reduction is excellent (3.5L Twin Turbo is quiet and tires are exceptionally quiet). Aside from that, seat comfort is average, though not suitable for long drives. Interior: Lots of room for movement. Lots of storage everywhere. The rear cab is obscenely large, much to the joy of passengers. The logic of controls is poor; there are duplicates of buttons, some of which also have soft keys on the display. There is also no need for 6 buttons to operate the cruise control. Safety Features: Incredibly bright headlights (LEDs), the blind spot monitoring system works very well, and the truck itself does not have terrible blind spots. The traction is sub-par in weather (snow/ice/rain) and gets squirrelly easily (even with 4WD/AWD) Tech: All seems about average. The voice commands load quickly, only minor issues are with the entertainment center; radio occasionally cuts out and the sub-woofer audio package is incredibly underwhelming, along with trouble connecting to devices. All sections of Reliability were given a 1 star, as nothing has been reliable. I have spent more time than I would care to admit driving a loaner Focus, and found that to be incredibly reliable. Repair frequency has been more the 2x a month. Dealership support has been decent, though most issues are unable to be resolved or the dealer simply resets the computer (which does not solve anything other than clearing codes). Engine is incredibly unreliable. It stalls, it doesn't start (often) and it lies about it's fuel mileage. Transmission can shift worse than I did when I was learning to drive a Semi. Technicians have said the transmission "learns," but I would say it is "learning" the wrong way (getting worse). Electronics have literally shut off while the engine was running. This included power breaks and steering. Ford said it was nothing to be concerned about. Currently has spent 53 days in repair since purchase for anything from minor defects (radio cutting out, AC on seat getting hot and melting, etc) to completely unacceptable defects (engine stalls/dies while driving or idle-ing, ALL electronics TURN OFF while truck is on, etc). Obviously a lemon, but not according to Ford, which has been very un-helpful concerning their responsibility to consumers, State and Federal laws (yes, lawyers are involved). All in all, 1/10 never buying a Ford again. (1 is for looks)
I didn't want one, honestly!
I loved the 2015 Tacoma TRD Pro w/ custom leather, my wife said it was too small. I liked the 2015 Tundra Limited - not enough / if any? features to warrant the cost. I loved the 2015 GMC denali exterior, bad ass! The GMC interior was like walking into a 70's house with shag carpet. The 2015 F-150 - I didn't like the exterior design and started to look for the 14's. I couldn't find what I was looking for, so I test drove a 2015. Once inside, I can honestly say I was in awe. The interior of this truck was without a doubt EXACTLY what I expected a truck of this caliber. Safety features galore, comfort above and beyond, technology that out weights competition 10:1. I have massaging seats, Lane assist that keeps me from swerving, Running boards that retract when I open and close the door, Heated rear seats, My headlights are on Auto Bright and detect on coming cars so I don't have to switch from dims to brights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Turbo Engine, LED lighting... OverHead Parking Assist as if a drone is above my cab showing the entire truck surroundings front, back, both sides!!! Please ask me what else, it goes on and on. Tundra's back window goes down, cool. GMC? the interior looks like my buddies 97' Grand AM. The exterior redesign has grown on me, its starting to look more like a transformer - however I'm not a comic book kind of guy. Truth be told, the interior sold me so much so that I could be in a bright pink school bus and not even care. I get compliments non stop on my truck, and people really do turn their heads (maybe because its ugly, or maybe because its nice). I'm ending my review here because I personally wouldn't read past this point. Please trust me in that the 2015 F-150 Platinum is hands down the best truck in its class. If you don't believe me, just go test drive one and try to bash it agains competition without bias, it's impossible. Expensive? Sure, but you wouldn't be reading a review about the Platinum Trim if you couldn't get one... go get one.
Power Loss - Violent engine shake\shutter 10,800 k
My truck is 6 months old and has 10,800 miles. As in drove home from work during rush hour traffic the engine shut down and went into "limp mode" at 65 mph. There were 3 warnings icons: #1 Service Advancetrac, #2 Wrench Icon "see manual", #3 Hill start assist not available. Later the engine light came on. Ford Roadside towed the truck to the dealer, my research found 100 of complaints about is engine shutdown on Ecoboost engines. The engine will idle at 1000 rpm extremely rough, but pressing the gas pedal does nothing. Very dangerous when driving in heavy traffic, as all you can do is coast to a stop. Turning off the engine and restart did get the engine moving for another mile before it shut down again. Beware of this for your safety and your family. I also saw another review here with a similar issue, so it may not be insolated. *****UPDATE******* June 2016 Problem was the THROTTLE BODY. Dealer replaced under warranty.
Pig with Lip Stick!
I bought a Lariat almost fully loaded; FX4 package, 4x4, LED headlights, Heavy Tow Package, deployable running boards (love that feature), box side steps (handy), tail gate step, and all the LED lights around the perimeter of the truck (have helped me a great deal when working at night.) I came from a BMW 530i Sport, so I actually enjoy the stiffer suspension. The only reason I would say it's a little too stiff is the rear end can jump over large bumps. If you tow or load the bed then the suspension works perfect. I have towed 5500 lbs and the truck can pull like a train you won't even know you have a load being towed. I bought the truck because I am starting a new business and can't afford the time to go to a repair shop even if it's warrantied. In the first 2000 miles: the 1. Driver side mirror shakes above 45 MPH, the glass jiggles in the wind while the passenger side is firm. 2. Started hearing a bearing noise from the front end and getting vibrations. 3. Transmission slams into 1st gear, almost feels like the car behind bumped you. 4. Passenger side deployable running board makes a whining noise, driver side does not make the same noise. Took to the dealer. Dealer replaced driver hub bearing, and 4x4 actuator. LESS THAN 5000 miles. Re-program transmission computer, transmission shifts better, but still bumps intermittent. All other complaints were said to be normal, LOL, even when one side does not have a shaky mirror and one side the deployable running board is smooth quiet. This is what you will be dealing with if you buy one of these seducing trucks. Fuel mileage is poor, 16.3MPG driving like a gentle giant. Highway mileage is 25MPG cruising steady below 60MPH, if you drive above 65MPH you will average 16-18 MPG, at least I do in my truck. I do not have confidence in reliability long term. I am also tired of lazy warranty techs saying everything is OK, when it is not OK. Truck now has 32,000 miles, transmission shifts are jerky and erratic at times. Too much slip from the torque converter, dealer reprograms transmission as a temporary fix every service. Hub bearing makes light whirring noise, dealer says that's normal. Door lock actuator intermittently fails on passenger rear door. After taking it in 3 times and having parts replaced, I gave up! I still stick to my saying... If you love pigs with lipstick then this is the truck for you!
