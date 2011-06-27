Used 2013 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
F-150 2013 EcoBoost Review at 5000 miles
I'm at 5000 miles and at 4400 miles I took the new truck I purchased in October 2013 in to the Ford Dealership for rust issues. The inside (back side) of the chrome bumpers are showing corrosion, the air intake in the front bumper for the ecoboost models has an angled plate that is rusting and the factory painted (black) areas underneath are already showing rust. The dealer contacted Ford after taking photos and Ford responded it's normal wear and tear, no action taken on it. The running board is also starting to corrode where the driver mirrors drips down onto it due to the design. in heavy rain the turbo misfires and the service engine light blinks and all power was lost.
Surprised with the performanbce
I have also been a V8 guy, and when I purchased my used 2013 Ford F150 Extended cab 4x4 pick up with the Eco Boost V6 I was happily surprised. It gets great gas milage and has the power at the wheels when it is needed.
2013 still going great!
thus far super good truck, only replaced headlites for something brighter! replaced battery dec 2018! synthetic oil changed every 3-5;000 miles and front brakes oct 2018. pulls a 25t. trailer at 60mph really well, usuing tow/haul gear// over all great truck bought used from dealer originally a uhaul truck rental with 7500 on odometer when I got it.tires original and probably got another 20000 miles on them, plus have separate mtd. snow tires, and canopy.plenty of power for towing and normal driving.
Great truck for hauling family or cargo
Great for 5 adults. 6.5 foot bed is great for cargo.
Truck is awesome
Great truck.
