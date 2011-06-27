  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.7
6 reviews
F-150 2013 EcoBoost Review at 5000 miles

mrpgh, 04/20/2014
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I'm at 5000 miles and at 4400 miles I took the new truck I purchased in October 2013 in to the Ford Dealership for rust issues. The inside (back side) of the chrome bumpers are showing corrosion, the air intake in the front bumper for the ecoboost models has an angled plate that is rusting and the factory painted (black) areas underneath are already showing rust. The dealer contacted Ford after taking photos and Ford responded it's normal wear and tear, no action taken on it. The running board is also starting to corrode where the driver mirrors drips down onto it due to the design. in heavy rain the turbo misfires and the service engine light blinks and all power was lost.

Report Abuse

Surprised with the performanbce

Matt Staples, 04/23/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have also been a V8 guy, and when I purchased my used 2013 Ford F150 Extended cab 4x4 pick up with the Eco Boost V6 I was happily surprised. It gets great gas milage and has the power at the wheels when it is needed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2013 still going great!

greg bacon, 02/02/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

thus far super good truck, only replaced headlites for something brighter! replaced battery dec 2018! synthetic oil changed every 3-5;000 miles and front brakes oct 2018. pulls a 25t. trailer at 60mph really well, usuing tow/haul gear// over all great truck bought used from dealer originally a uhaul truck rental with 7500 on odometer when I got it.tires original and probably got another 20000 miles on them, plus have separate mtd. snow tires, and canopy.plenty of power for towing and normal driving.

Report Abuse

Great truck for hauling family or cargo

Rod Allen, 02/22/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great for 5 adults. 6.5 foot bed is great for cargo.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Truck is awesome

Jeff Livingston, 09/28/2016
STX 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
