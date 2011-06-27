Used 2013 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

mrpgh , 04/20/2014

10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I'm at 5000 miles and at 4400 miles I took the new truck I purchased in October 2013 in to the Ford Dealership for rust issues. The inside (back side) of the chrome bumpers are showing corrosion, the air intake in the front bumper for the ecoboost models has an angled plate that is rusting and the factory painted (black) areas underneath are already showing rust. The dealer contacted Ford after taking photos and Ford responded it's normal wear and tear, no action taken on it. The running board is also starting to corrode where the driver mirrors drips down onto it due to the design. in heavy rain the turbo misfires and the service engine light blinks and all power was lost.