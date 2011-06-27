  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2007 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2007 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,825
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,825
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,825
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,825
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,825
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,825
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,825
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,825
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,825
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,825
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,825
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,825
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight5452 lbs.
Gross weight7150 lbs.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length217.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height76.5 in.
Wheel base132.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,825
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • White Sand Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,825
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,825
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,825
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles