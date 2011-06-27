  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2006 Ford F-150
  5. Used 2006 Ford F-150 SuperCrew
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 F-150
5(64%)4(23%)3(8%)2(3%)1(2%)
4.4
96 reviews
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale
List Price Range
$7,498 - $14,995
Used F-150 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...20

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

220k miles and going

Ernest, 04/02/2016
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
47 of 50 people found this review helpful

Nice looking truck, very reliable and strong engine. Tows my boat effortlessly. Averages about 16mpg combined driving (14/19). Very, very low maintenance costs. But, like any other vehicle...do not skimp out on routine maintenance, use synthetic oils.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good Truck Just Typical Ford Reliability Issues

mjm714, 02/01/2015
XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Great truck look wise and quality wise. Very reliable the first 80k miles; now experiencing occasional stalling in reverse and when coming to a stop. My solution since there was no code to go off of: put a new fuel pump module which cost me $160 for the part which I installed myself to save an additional $400. My original fuel pump module was mildly corroded. Hope it solves my prob after taking it to Ford and them not knowing how to diagnose, solve, and fix.

Report Abuse

Best truck I ever owned

Ron, 01/29/2016
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Very reliable, no major repairs in 118,000 miles. Paint shine & color has hold up, even after 8 years in south Florida and 2 years in Tennessee. Interior is well appointed and comfortable. Update: Traded in for a 2017 F-150. Got $2,000 more in the trade-in than I expected. I am a Ford customer forever.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2006 5.4L xlt 4x4

canrinusace, 02/13/2015
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
21 of 25 people found this review helpful

I love this truck, ive had it for a year and half. Was a little gutless when I first purchased it, but after switching out my Battery, changing to full synthetic 5w30, with top a top end oil filter, and air filter I was able to bring out that awesome triton power. Towed 10k lbs on a ball from Calgary to medicine hat (mostly flat with a few long grades 3-6%) and I hardly could tell I had so much weight back there. This truck has seen mudding in the mounts, towing across country, hell I drove it threw a river, got a squeaky belt and kept right on going lol. In town she looks good, when its time to work shes ready to go. There are issues with these trucks, however I haven't got any yet!

Report Abuse

The best truck I have ever owned

frank, 01/26/2006
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have had several trucks. This one is the best. There is no comparison to a Chevy Silverado. It handles, runs, drives and corners much better. The fuel economy is great. I average 22 MPG on the freeway with the a/c on. The truck is very quiet inside while driving at 75 and above. It feels like you are sitting in your living room on the freeway even at high speeds; you don't feel bumps. Off road, it can't be beat. It never gets stuck in sand. Living in the desert, I see a lot of sand. The truck takes it like you are on a city street. I have recommended the F150 to several friends and they love them also. Overall, this is by far the best truck on the road. It can't be beat.

Report Abuse
12345...20
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale

Related Used 2006 Ford F-150 SuperCrew info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles