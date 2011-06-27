Used 2006 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
220k miles and going
Nice looking truck, very reliable and strong engine. Tows my boat effortlessly. Averages about 16mpg combined driving (14/19). Very, very low maintenance costs. But, like any other vehicle...do not skimp out on routine maintenance, use synthetic oils.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good Truck Just Typical Ford Reliability Issues
Great truck look wise and quality wise. Very reliable the first 80k miles; now experiencing occasional stalling in reverse and when coming to a stop. My solution since there was no code to go off of: put a new fuel pump module which cost me $160 for the part which I installed myself to save an additional $400. My original fuel pump module was mildly corroded. Hope it solves my prob after taking it to Ford and them not knowing how to diagnose, solve, and fix.
Best truck I ever owned
Very reliable, no major repairs in 118,000 miles. Paint shine & color has hold up, even after 8 years in south Florida and 2 years in Tennessee. Interior is well appointed and comfortable. Update: Traded in for a 2017 F-150. Got $2,000 more in the trade-in than I expected. I am a Ford customer forever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2006 5.4L xlt 4x4
I love this truck, ive had it for a year and half. Was a little gutless when I first purchased it, but after switching out my Battery, changing to full synthetic 5w30, with top a top end oil filter, and air filter I was able to bring out that awesome triton power. Towed 10k lbs on a ball from Calgary to medicine hat (mostly flat with a few long grades 3-6%) and I hardly could tell I had so much weight back there. This truck has seen mudding in the mounts, towing across country, hell I drove it threw a river, got a squeaky belt and kept right on going lol. In town she looks good, when its time to work shes ready to go. There are issues with these trucks, however I haven't got any yet!
The best truck I have ever owned
I have had several trucks. This one is the best. There is no comparison to a Chevy Silverado. It handles, runs, drives and corners much better. The fuel economy is great. I average 22 MPG on the freeway with the a/c on. The truck is very quiet inside while driving at 75 and above. It feels like you are sitting in your living room on the freeway even at high speeds; you don't feel bumps. Off road, it can't be beat. It never gets stuck in sand. Living in the desert, I see a lot of sand. The truck takes it like you are on a city street. I have recommended the F150 to several friends and they love them also. Overall, this is by far the best truck on the road. It can't be beat.
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2006 Ford F-150 SuperCrew info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner