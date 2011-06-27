Used 2006 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

220k miles and going Ernest , 04/02/2016 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) 47 of 50 people found this review helpful Nice looking truck, very reliable and strong engine. Tows my boat effortlessly. Averages about 16mpg combined driving (14/19). Very, very low maintenance costs. But, like any other vehicle...do not skimp out on routine maintenance, use synthetic oils. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Truck Just Typical Ford Reliability Issues mjm714 , 02/01/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Great truck look wise and quality wise. Very reliable the first 80k miles; now experiencing occasional stalling in reverse and when coming to a stop. My solution since there was no code to go off of: put a new fuel pump module which cost me $160 for the part which I installed myself to save an additional $400. My original fuel pump module was mildly corroded. Hope it solves my prob after taking it to Ford and them not knowing how to diagnose, solve, and fix. Report Abuse

Best truck I ever owned Ron , 01/29/2016 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Very reliable, no major repairs in 118,000 miles. Paint shine & color has hold up, even after 8 years in south Florida and 2 years in Tennessee. Interior is well appointed and comfortable. Update: Traded in for a 2017 F-150. Got $2,000 more in the trade-in than I expected. I am a Ford customer forever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2006 5.4L xlt 4x4 canrinusace , 02/13/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) 21 of 25 people found this review helpful I love this truck, ive had it for a year and half. Was a little gutless when I first purchased it, but after switching out my Battery, changing to full synthetic 5w30, with top a top end oil filter, and air filter I was able to bring out that awesome triton power. Towed 10k lbs on a ball from Calgary to medicine hat (mostly flat with a few long grades 3-6%) and I hardly could tell I had so much weight back there. This truck has seen mudding in the mounts, towing across country, hell I drove it threw a river, got a squeaky belt and kept right on going lol. In town she looks good, when its time to work shes ready to go. There are issues with these trucks, however I haven't got any yet! Report Abuse