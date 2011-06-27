Used 2005 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Over 202k miles! kgaston , 06/24/2015 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful I have logged over 202 thousand miles on this truck since it was bought used in January of 2007. Major repairs: none. Minor repairs: replaced EGR valve at ~175k miles, other than that, it has been just regukar, routine maintenance. My only complaint is the quality of the cloth seats in this vehicle, they easily trap dirt and dust, causing them to stain if so much as a bottle with condensation on the outside is placed in the seat. Report Abuse

Reliable truck Paul , 03/06/2016 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Always check the vehicle over good and do really good car fax reports. This truck has been awesome it's a beast, drives great, pulls great and is very dependable. I bought the truck with 163,000 miles and now it has 229,000 miles on it motor good, trans good and the interior also good but My only concern is I think the rear ended maybe going out, but this far I am really happy with the truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

a keeper chuck , 05/02/2016 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of this truck. So far (158,0000 miles) great 4 wheel drive performance, good power, comfortable. Cloth seats wore out fast. a set of Wet Okole seat covers were in order. The front component of the 4 wheel drive went out because of a poorly designed vacuum part. I was able to fix it all myself in my garage for under $500.00. All in all, this has been a great truck. Update 11/23/17, still running strong, daily driver. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Would not recomend nick19d , 09/14/2014 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have the short bed version of this package. First off the truck does its job as long as you don't abuse it. The clicking noise that is often heard is the cam phaser. It is a $2700.00 dollar repair and it will not stop the clicking noise (as admitted by Ford) the noise may stop for up to two weeks but will continue indefinitely after that. The only way to get it to stop is to purchase what is called the "Cam Phaser Lockout Kit" which is $700.00. I have put 80K miles on the truck and it has clicked since day one. have not had an issue with it truck runs good. Only other problems were the tensioner and the fuel pump module. which is a recall item no discount from ford $69.00 bad engineering.