Used 2004 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Strong running truck
truck is now over 11 years old, and is still running strong with 84,000 miles on it. truck tends to be problematic in the large 5.4 version with cam phasers and broken spark plugs, however the 4.6 does not suffer from these problems. this past winter we have had more snow and more colder days than in decades, and having it sit in below zero weather for 3 days straight, it cranks first start without missing a beat. parts are EXTREMELY cheap being as the 4.6 is the most common fleet vehicle engine, so parts are easily accessible and readily available. the body and frame are extremely durable and after 11 years in the heart of the salt belt, its completely rust free.
Best truck I've owned
I've had Toyota, Nissan, Chevy and Dodge trucks over the years. This is the first Ford truck I've owned. Bought it used with 97K miles. Only owned it for 3 months now, but I believe it's the best built pickup I've ever owned. I do have some concerns however. A tear appeared out of no where in the drivers seat, there is a whizzing/scraping sound coming from the right front (possibly brake issues). And the cam phaser knock that is common for these engines. Also the 4x4 will go into 4HI with no problem, but you have to mess with it to get it to go into 4LO, and then you have to mess with it some more to get it to come back out of 4LO. Have not towed with it yet, but I'm sure it's great at that.
BAD BRAKE ROTORS
I have 3800 miles on 04 f-150 and my brake rotors are scared so bad I'm worried about my wife driving the truck. Ford will not honor their warranty, they said that's normal. So every one check your front rotors. Also the truck idles bad, a/c blows hot air until you reset by turning off & on, and my radio/cd player volume raises & lowers by itself while driving. What's next?
Ford F-150 Window Regulators
I have enjoyed my Ford since I purchased it new in 08/05 for the most part. However, I am completely frustrated with Ford's response to my complaints about what obviously is a flaw in the window regulators that were installed in this year and make. I have replaced all 4 regulators/front and rear and Ford has accepted no responsibility. (replaced 2 in 2008, 1 in 2009, and 1 in 2011) After searching the internet for similar complaints it appears the problem with the 2004 Ford F150 Supercrew is wide spread and Ford will do nothing. $2000 in window repairs later, I will now consider a Chevy as my next truck purchase. Ford has let me down by not standing behind their product and manufacturing.
All-around Outstanding Truck
This truck is absolutely outstanding, with more horsepower than the previous F-150 I had and an interior that's super slick, I love my truck.
