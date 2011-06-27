Used 2001 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Excellent Truck
I am the second owner of my truck. Bought at 100k miles in 2007 and now has 224k on odometer but closer to 230k miles since I have had over sized tires since purchased. Only had one problem, the master window switch went out, other than that just basic maintenance items. Motor and tranny are original (5.4L V8 & 4 Speed Auto). It's seen a lot of dirt and towing miles and she has performed flawlessly. It's comfortable to drive for long trips. If you keep up the basic maintenance, it'll keep you on the road. Couldn't ask for a better truck!
Best truck I have ever owned.
I bought the 2001 XLT, 2WD, 4.2, 5 speed in 2004. It's now 2017 and this truck still runs like a clock at 190k miles. The only thing I have ever done is change the oil, and air filter, plus other regular maintenance. This truck owes me nothing, and has paid for itself. I did put new plugs in it at around 100k , new ball joints and all tie rod ends in at around 150k. I get 15mpg city, and 19mpg highway. It is starting to look old-school, so, I priced new trucks, but they offer the same fuel mileage. I have decided to keep what I have paid-off years ago, it only costs me fuel and nickel-and-dime maintenance. The engine and 5speed manual tranny sound like they are new still. The headlights are starting to fog over after 16 years, so I'm going to have to spend $38 on a restore kit. I know that tomorrow I can jump in this truck and drive across the country if I had to, and there would be no issues.
99 F150 4x4 Lariat
I bought my '99 F150 5.4l used with 48k. I have had it in the shop 2x - bad coil and a bad idler sensor. It now has 130 k miles and I am still pleased. What I like most is that it is comfortable to drive, and drives well. I also like the drive mode selector on the dash, it goes from 4x2 to 4x4 immediately; it's saved me in mid-fish tail a couple of times. Also whether 4x4 low or 4x4 high, when engaged in the front axle is locked in; both wheels are turning all the time, I've seen enough to know GM uses an open front axle by default in 4x4 high; good for driving on wet roads, bad for poor traction situations. I'll get another one when this one needs replacing.
Great Truck
This is the 2nd new Ford F150 I have owned. The first was a 1990 model and I drove it for 11 years and it had 200,000 miles on it when I traded it in. I have had this one for almost 9 years now and its up to 180,000 miles and still running great. It has had normal maintenance plus a couple of little hiccups along the way, but overall a great truck and fun to drive. I have the V6 model and since I don't do any heavy towing, it is fine and the acceleration is great. I love sitting up high and seeing the road.
Keeps on going
I bought this truck used with 54000 miles on it. It has severed me well. It has 178000 on it now. The trany went at 101000. After 75000 you should keep a extra ignition coil in the garage, you will need it. The 4x4 is amazing, I have never been stuck anywhere,and I go off road alot. She hauls an amazing amount of weight. I was looking to replace her,but I will hold on until the last heart beat.She's just that good.Change the oil every 3000 and trany 30000 and she'll treat you right.5.4L rocks, I can get 18 mph if I drive normal. It usually gets 16 mph.
