Used 2000 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|420.0/570.0 mi.
|318.5/416.5 mi.
|450.0/570.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|24.5 gal.
|30.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|255 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
|255 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.2 l
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|205 hp @ 4950 rpm
|205 hp @ 4950 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|no
|no
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|no
|no
|Rear leg room
|32.2 in.
|no
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|244.4 in.
|207.2 in.
|225.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7500 lbs.
|7500 lbs.
|7500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4459 lbs.
|4299 lbs.
|4041 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6050 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|5600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|7.3 in.
|7.3 in.
|Height
|72.7 in.
|75.5 in.
|72.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1655.0 lbs.
|no
|3220.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|157.1 in.
|120.2 in.
|138.5 in.
|Width
|79.3 in.
|79.5 in.
|79.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
