Used 2000 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG161516
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg13/17 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/570.0 mi.318.5/416.5 mi.450.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.24.5 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG161516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm255 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm255 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm205 hp @ 4950 rpm205 hp @ 4950 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.nono
Rear hip Room63.2 in.nono
Rear leg room32.2 in.nono
Measurements
Length244.4 in.207.2 in.225.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Curb weight4459 lbs.4299 lbs.4041 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.6000 lbs.5600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height72.7 in.75.5 in.72.5 in.
Maximum payload1655.0 lbs.no3220.0 lbs.
Wheel base157.1 in.120.2 in.138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.79.5 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clear Coat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
