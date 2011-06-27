Used 1999 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Hard truck to kill. Hybris , 09/13/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Great truck overall, it may not have the power or ride of the newer truck but in brute reliability this truck has done me well. Its a truck with a 2v 5.4 so good mileage is not a goal to reach for but I can hit 15 mpg if I baby it. In terms of power it still has lots of get up and go and will easily pull my 7900lb car carrier in the hills of Kansas. On maintenance it can be hard to do somethings like change out plugs because of how tight the engine bay is but otherwise its a good way for a beginning DIY person to learn how to work on a truck. The interior is in my experience indestructible save for the cloth seats which are a wear item anyway. I will never have a truck without Vinyl floors. Report Abuse

Good truck Dan , 10/31/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this truck for cheap a little over 2 years ago, knowing it needed a rear end. I had that done, then the auto trans went out! It seems the previous owner had seriously abused the truck by pulling overweight trailers (10,000+ pounds!) for long distances. Recently, the V6 engine's intake manifold gasket leaked, allowing a cylinder to fill with coolant. When I tried to start it the next time, it hydro-locked and bent the rod. The engine's being rebuilt. This truck has over 260,000 miles on it, and it was abused by the previous owner for many of those miles. Considering what I paid for it, and it's now basically a completely new drivetrain, I feel like I got a decent deal. Report Abuse

Great Truck mikeD , 05/24/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love this Ford. Dependable. Great ride. Acceptable fuel rating. Report Abuse

1999 4WD 5.4 liter standard cab SB David Hine , 01/08/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been a great truck. The only problem I have had is burnt out coils on the plugs. I have replaced three in four years which I guess isn't too bad.The 5.4 liter engine has great torque and has easily out run many Chevrolets with 5.7 liter engines. The ride quality is good but gas mileage really blows, I do good to get 14 miles per gallon in mixed driving. But the truck is still tight with no rattles at 71000 miles. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a powerful, reliable truck. Report Abuse