Used 1997 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
)ver all GREAT TRUCK
Very fuel effishent and does what it should do for a truck of this size, and will even do what it shoud'nt beable to do. I have polled a trailer with 4000lbs of wood with another 1000lbs of wood in the back and have towed it 50mi with alot of up hill and it did slow on the hills but for the amount of weight I was moveing it does awsome and it has never let me down yet.
My '97 Used P/U
Vehicle has been very good. It has done all I've asked of it, both in a "fun" situation and in a work situation. It handles well, however, fuel economy, particularly in light of extremely high fuel prices, could be better. It averages only about 14 MPG. I have a '01 Expedition, with a larger engine that gets much better mileage. (P/U has a 4.6 V8, Expedition has a 5.4 V8) I would not hesitate to recommend this year model to anyone looking for a good used P/U.
First Ford & Best truck yet
Got my 97 Ford F-150 regular cab short bed in on trade and was hesitant about it because ive never owned a Ford before (CHEVY GUY) but im so glad i did because its been the best truck ive had yet..i drive it way over 100 miles a day to and from work and its never broken down or left me stranded..the triton 4.6l v8 is strong and tough, it uses a little gas while passing everything on the hwy going 80mph but once im home I drive it easy and gets 20mpg easy..had 169,000 when i got it but I drive it everyday and between oil changes it uses a half quart of mobile 1 full synthetic oil and thats not bad for a 97 model with high mileage..i never do nothing to it other than put gas in it and it goes and goes, it has no rust, new interior, remote control stereo system with amp and speaker box and bedliner with a toolbox and I love it..like I said, its bullet proof, the motor and tranny is strong and if it ever tears up on me I couldn't complain because ive only got $1500 in it and it's seen its fair share of work and I'll never put another Ford down again...theres good ones and bad ones in all of them, mostly depends on how theyre kept up and how theyre treated so if your buying one be sure to find out as much as possible from previous owners because I can tell u everything about mine..all I can say is if your thinking of getting one and it's been kept up maintenance wise you can't go wrong..i love mine and plan on keeping it
4.2 engine a bust
I purchased this vehicle not even a yr ago, had been driving Fords for over 20 yrs with my job. But will never again purchase a Ford product until they make a engine that is reliable again. What a disappointment. Ford, you can do better or else stand by your product. 4.2 liter engine a bust.
Stone Cold Reliable
My F-150 has been a pleasure to own. I do wish for more torque from the 4.6 at times, but that is really due to the OHC design which predictably displays the opposite power making characteristics of what should be in any 4x4 truck. I added 4.10 gears to mine to make up for the lack of torque and it improved off the line performance considerably with little effect on gas mileage. At 140,000 miles all I have done is standard maintenance and it runs like a champ. The interior has held up well too. It seems better built than the new F-150s (noticed the cheap plastic fuel door on the current trucks). My tailgate is heavier than some but if you can't lift it then buy a Honda or a Subaru.
