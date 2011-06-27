Used 1995 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Reliable and tough.
1995 F150 Reg Cab, 4.9L 6cyl 8-foot-bed. Edmunds doesn't list auto trans. I'm 2nd owner, bought in 2012 w/ 117k now it has 170k. I've had it 3 yrs. No issues, power steering pump, and ac recharge. I added trans cooler. This truck is tough. It takes whatever I throw at it. I have towed some really heavy stuff. Trailers full of rock 5,000+ pounds, etc. A pallet of tile placed in the bed and the whole rear end was almost on the ground and the truck took it. I usually don't abuse cars but the truck is so tough I find myself pushing the limits all the time. I have towed cars hundreds of miles, etc. It was a sheriff truck before I got it - not maintained well. Best truck I've ever owned.
Love these old trucks!
I found a nearly mint 1995 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab, 4x4, with only 53,000 original, gentle, miles. This truck was owned by an older gentleman and was garaged most of its life. I could not find a rust spot on the body or frame (Under carriage appears to have been "Z-barted"....Only some of you will get that...). The engine and interior compartment are spotless. All the instruments and gauges still work. Although not my favorite color (white), I couldn't pass up this deal, $6,500.00 ! This is a bare-bones work truck, but I don't abuse it and use it as a gentle daily driver. I can afford a brand new Ford, but I'm not a lover of new vehicles; I like old technology. And although I would like a pick-up that is even older than this one, I have no complaints about this '95 Ford P/U. Because I didn't want to pass on this "all of a sudden; take it or leave it" deal, I did my research after the sale with my fingers crossed. I made a great choice. It has Ford's straight-line 6-cylinder and my research shows that this is one of the best motors Ford ever produced with some owners reporting 200 and 300, 000 miles with no major problems. I should get lots daily use with it only have 53,000 on it as it sits. I love these old trucks and the the security of all the steel that surrounds you when you're out on the road; you know you're in a truck! It would have also been a little more "manly" with a manual stick-shift instead of an automatic, but it shifts smoothly and has no hesitation when switching from drive to reverse or vice versa. I think I'll hold on to this old girl for a while and see how far see takes me.... :)
1995 ford f150 XL
Just bought this a few months ago and am really surprised at the power of this 6 cylinder Not really cheap on gas but get me to wear I want to go. Mileage in the 340,000 km and Burns no oil. So pleased.
Ford Tough
Owned a 1995 F-150 XL Regular Cab Short Bed with the 5.0 V8 and 5-speed manual transmission. Pros: The truck was fun to drive with the 5 speed. Did occasional hauling/towing, but not every day. Body style: I love the boxy body style and simple interior. I was lucky enough to find one without power windows or door locks. The only real upgrades to the interior were a cloth bench seat (instead of vinyl) and cruise control. I added $75 aftermarket CD player/radio after buying. Cons: Stock 5.0 V8 was a bit under-powered and thirsty-averaged 10-15 mpg. Weak link was the 5-speed tranny-Ford used the same tranny used on the 4/6 cyl Ranger. The F-250 got the heavy duty version, although a limited number of F-150's came with the heavy duty version in 1995 (I was not lucky enough to get one of these :( ) Went through 2 clutch replacements in 80K miles. That being said, I still would buy an F-150 with a manual (if available) over an automatic transmission.
darn good truck
I got the truck for free from my uncle he bought it in 1995 for 16,000. Had it overhauled at 186,000 miles. I myself have done the balljoints, brakes, regular tune ups and all that stuff. So far the best truck I have ever owned, the straight six is probably the best motor around. I was 16 when I got the truck and was very hard on it! 2 feet of mud, no lift, and still made it through, has pulled out plenty of people stuck in ditches, and mud roads. Won best old beater when I graduated high school. Candy Apple red and wouldn't trade it for the world.
