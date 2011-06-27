Used 1991 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
one long haul
i bought this truck from my uncle, who used it as a consruction truck. so far it has had a long, hard life, but it keeps on coming. it has about 375k miles on it now, and the only thing i have had to do to it is replace the radiator, and do a tune-up and do regular mainteanance. it has a 300ci motor in it, and has been truckin forever. i love this truck
Great work/fun vehicle
I'd describe mine as a cadillac on stilts-- the seat is like an extreamly comfortable couch, driving is very smooth and easy, and easy shifting from 2H, 4H, N, and 4L. Very roomy-- 5 1/2 foot wide inside cab and plenty of head space. Definately look into these.
Good all around truck
I have a 1991 F150 Custom std. cab 2WD 4.9L L6. I drove it to school and back 5 years ago the only problems I have had was the water pump, heater core and replacing tires (me being a 17 yr old boy). I would definitely buy another truck like this, but I would like the 5.0. I suggest this truck to anyone. I had 155,000 miles on it when I bought it and it has been a great truck.
Fun truck but a lemon
Great truck for hard road until about 40,000 miles; pin broke in engine and it had to be rebuilt. 60,000 miles, transmission had to be rebuilt; has a history of problems and after talking to many different owners, sellers, repair shops, the '91 F150 has a long history of major repairs. Transmission is too small for truck, which appears to be a history problem with Ford products. Universal joint had to be replaced at about 50,000, and so on. This truck was rarely used off road except to keep the 4x4 system lubed. Paint had heavy oxidation at about 20,000 miles; easily comes back with every buff or chemical oxidation removal.
Heavy-Half
I recieved it from my grandfather when he passed away. I love this truck. It currently has around 69300 actual miles. It is a great truck. It has the 4.9 with the HD tranny out of the 350 and the same HD rear axle out of a srw 350. It was ordered like that and is not aftermarked mods. This thing is a torque beast. I put 30 by 9 inch BFGoodwrench allterrains on it at stock ride and I can go farther than my friends Jeeps and 4X4s and its rwd! I frequently haul 2000lbs+ in the bed and a 6000lbs+ trailer and it will handel it at any speed and it has 0 lag even fully loaded. #5 cylinder is shot though but still drives OK.
