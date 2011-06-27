  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford F-150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.4
5 reviews
Most Reliable Vehicle A person can have

Ford Owner, 11/17/2008
I've owned my truck for several years. As a strong GM fan I never took into consideration owning a Ford but this one is strong reliable and all around great. 290000 miles and still running strong

Great Truck

Awesome truck, 03/23/2008
We've only had it for about 4 years but it has always been reliable. Will tow anything. The 5.0 v8 is powerful but drinks gas. Repairs are rare and are easy to fix.

Great Truck

Carlos Venegas, 11/06/2005
Great ride. Mine is going towards the 300k mile mark and the engine still has had no need for rebuilding. I will pretty soon because I plan on making drastic changes. Inline 6 engine is very good. Best Ford engine ever. It's a great truck. Treat your truck right, it will treat you right.

MY Beast

91F150GUY, 05/25/2005
This truck has been nothing but great to me and I have beaten it to death. I bought this truck intending to use it as a truck, so I have pushed it hard. My family is a Ford family and I know that they last a long time even when you push them hard. We have a 15 passenger van and I have a family of 14 and we have beaten that van since the day we bought it in 1994. It still runs well to this day with 180,000, with no major mechanical problems. My truck has 171,000 and is still running strong; nothing has been rebuilt.

lookin good

bandit2x69, 02/26/2003
awesome truck, needs better feel to the seating on long trips..other than that it has been great.

