Used 1990 Ford F-150 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/327.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Length232.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
