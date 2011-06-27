  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews

5(53%)4(15%)3(13%)2(8%)1(11%)
3.9
47 reviews
After 11 Beemers, a Ford

Billy Scholtz, 04/24/2018
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
49 of 51 people found this review helpful

After 11 BMW's and 2 3 stars, I thought to give an American car a try. My friends recommended the explorer. What a total surprise. I simply love it. Wish I had bought one years ago... Mine is 2018 XLT.

Worst car we’ve owned

M Anderson, 12/26/2018
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
49 of 56 people found this review helpful

We have had problems with this car from day one, dead battery after dead battery. Dealership can not find a reason for the problem. The car has been in the shop for 50 days with no resolution and FORD refuses the acknowledge or do anything about it!! I would not recommend this car to anyone, it’s a real LEMON. I’ll Take a Toyota any day!

Justin watts, 03/01/2018
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
57 of 67 people found this review helpful

The Ford Explorer is a Great SUV... it’s very nimble. The dash is a bit deep but you get used to it. Makes the interior spacious for front seat and passenger. I want to share my car buying formula to get the best deal..... whatever MSRP price the dealer gives you.. take that number and deduct 15% to 20% off the price and INCLUDE the tax and license and that will be the best rock bottom price for any car you buy and shop as many dealers as you can.... this is my opinion but it has worked for me. I bought my 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with aftermarket leather added and had 20 inch wheels installed as part of sports appearance package. My out the door price was $41,700. Not too bad!

Fantastic American SUV

Colin Blackaby, 07/17/2018
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

Quality = After working for a supplier to all the auto industry I know Ford expect very high quality equal to if not better than all the auto manufactures. The Design of the Explorer is one the best on the market both inside and out. Reliability of all Ford cars I have owned has been excellent. This is my 3rd Explorer and it drives perfectly and feels very stable on the road. It is a comfortable SUV to drive and for the money it hard to beat. I have driven many of the cars in both Europe and the States on business trips and found the top 3 to be Ford, Cadillac and Toyota. BMW, Volvo etc. did nothing for me.

Exhaust/CO2 leaks still not fixed!

TE, 08/19/2018
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
61 of 75 people found this review helpful

Leased my 2018 Explorer Sport with Ecoboost June 2018. Several weeks later I began having headaches, dizziness and tiredness. After a long trip I had to pull over several times due to nausea and feeling like I had to vomit. After missing 3 days of work and taking several pregnancy tests (all negative), I thought I had the flu. I then began smelling a “rotten egg smell” during and after hard acceleration. All this only 3 months of driving the vehicle. I looked up “rotten egg smell on acceleration Ford Explorer” to diagnose what I could be smelling to see if it was an issue that I should bring to Fords attention, and I was appalled of the articles that popped up. The smell I was smelling was exhaust leaking into the cabin and was the reason I had been feeling sick. Ford had been receiving complaints about this since 2011 models and was refusing to recall these vehicles and continued to produce and sell them. Ford is refusing to admit there is a problem. The deny all claims and told me that because my vehicle was a 2018 it wasn’t affected by this, although they allowed it to go on from 2011-2017, and admitted to smelling the “rotten egg smell” however claimed my vehicle was safe and the smell was “normal”. They refuse to perform the inspection on my vehicle which would determine if CO2 and other hatful exhaust fumes are leaking into the cabin and I am terrified to drive the car and refuse to allow my family to do so. Ford should be ashamed and I am furious I didn’t do better research before purchasing from Ford, because thousands of complaints over the last 8 years prove their neglect.

