Used 2011 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews
More modern, versatile explorer
Explorer is now a tech lovers car, I find more things in it than all of the others combined. The ride quality is comfortable and you really don't feel like you are driving a big vehicle. I've always driven toyota/honda my life and this is the first time with Ford (or any American)Was in the market for a larger SUV. Wanted to check out Edge because I liked ints interior. After looking, we were talking about how cool it would be to have a car like toyota highlander with the interior of ford edge. Funny we found explorer the next day, its exactly that!
Buyer Beware, many problems
We picked up our 2011 Ford Explorer Limited about 3 months ago. I have never owned a vehicle with this many problems. It is in the dealer service department more often then it is at home. It is in my opinion a nice looking vehicle but that is the only thing it has going for it. We have had issues with the sync system, most of the features will quit working at some time. The radio will come on and off, the rain sensing wipers will turn on and off for no reason. The cruise control speeds up and slows down. The windshield has been replaced and the side mouldings twice now because of a whistling noise and the problem persists. The front axle seals have been replaced because they leaked.
Explorer
The 2011 Explorer must have the worst electronics of any vehicle in history. I bought mine in April 2011. After a few weeks, the audio system was a mess. The speakers would cut out intermittently. It eventually got to the point that there was almost no sound on the left side. After a spending nearly a year of regular visits to the dealer, Ford finally replaced the wiring on the left side of the vehicle. but now the left side has muffled sound, and there is an occasional humming sound in the speakers on the right side. Now the dealer refuses to deal with the problem, and customer service at Ford says there is nothing they can do. Last Ford for me.
Lemon - Ford doesn't fix customer complaints
LEMON ALERT!!!!! FORD has the WORST customer service in their repairs! I have a 2011 FORD Explorer that anytime I park for the last 3 weeks, it DOES NOT REGISTER that the car is on PARK and I turn off the ignition and the car chimes "SHIFT TO PARK" It's in park, and it does this repeatedly and I have to press in and out the black lever on the gear shift 10 or more times before it "registers" that the car is on park. I have a video of it on my phone, I took a picture of it when I parked at the dealership and they WILL NOT FIX IT because they can't get it to fault. This is NOT my issue alone, just search the internet for the number of people with this issues that DID NOT get fixed!!!!
Very nice
After my recent purchase of the new 2011 explorer limited AWD, I'm very impressed with the vehicle and road capabilities. Travelled over the holidays in some snow and ice conditions in Ohio and the vehicle was very stable. This vehicle replaces a 2002 explorer eddie bauer, this new version is a very nice upgrade over the previous generations.
