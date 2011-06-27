Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,050
|$7,987
|$9,571
|Clean
|$5,670
|$7,488
|$8,942
|Average
|$4,910
|$6,491
|$7,685
|Rough
|$4,151
|$5,494
|$6,427
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,124
|$8,305
|$10,081
|Clean
|$5,740
|$7,787
|$9,418
|Average
|$4,971
|$6,750
|$8,094
|Rough
|$4,202
|$5,713
|$6,769