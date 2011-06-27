Used 1992 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

Explorer tbirdman , 11/16/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought it with 400 000kms in surrey BC, moved to Saskatchewan with it, drive it daily on rough gravel road. Tthe engine runs like new, uses no oil in 2000 miles of driving. Transmission is original and untouched, (fluid changes every 5000 kms help) Motor has never been opened, has K/N air filter,and performance chip. Just put 31" MTs on it (no they don't rub) Will keep driving it until it dies. Report Abuse

Still going at 300,000! Jeff , 04/08/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Yes! 304,000 miles and still going! The gas mileage is at 14.6 right now. Original engine...replaced transmission four years ago at $1300. A little rust at the rear rocker panels. Clear coat is gone. Seats are just now getting uncomfortable. Replaced the radius arm bushings several times. This has been one good vehicle!

Great car Matthew Smrzlick , 10/05/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We purchased this car with 150,000 miles. It now has 364,000 miles and if still going fine except for the transmission and transfer case. It is so shot that it actually causes it to overheat while trying to shift. You have to drive it like a manual. You start off in first and work your way to drive. It actually makes this humming noise like it is an electric car. Other than that it runs fine.(We can only go to school and back though or else it over heats). The only other complaint is that the windows fall off the tracks too much and we have given up trying to keep the on track. Also the locking mechanism in the door handle fell out and had to be replaced and the hinge is messed up.

298000 worth it , 12/01/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful i bought my 1992 Explorer 5 years ago with about 150000 miles on it. I bought it for $700. It rode okay and I thought it was worth the try for the money. I now have over 298000 on it and haven't had to do anything but change oil, brakes, tires and a tune up. Best buy for the money I have ever bought