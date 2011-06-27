Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
25+ years in auto buisness
I have bought three of these, based off the old Ranger platform they have been very reliable and sturdy, after putting Michelin tires on they get better mileage and ride tremendously better. The rear seating arangement is better than all the other 4dr pickup sut's, comfortable for 4 people with thier junk as well, always stable and very well mannered on the road. It is not a sports car or hot rod--buy a Lightning or a 2008 v-8 Sport Trac, gets good mileage. Always over 20 hwy and very capable even 2wd in snow and ice, also is a flex fuel vehicle and easy to maintain for the owner. Best SUV buy out there
Safe to drive ...
I have owned this vehicle for 5 years, but it was just totaled. I believe the side airbags prevented injury to driver as truck was rolled on it's side. Truck was totaled and wheel even came off ! Driver walked away with minor scratches. Sorry to see truck go to salvage, I really liked it ! Drives like a truck that it is. I believe newer 2007+ models drive better (revamped, newer platform ?).
A Great In-Town Truck
I did all the research and test drove everything. I'm on the road a lot with my truck for work. I wanted something that was comfortable enough to work in all day, but still have a truck that could carry garbage, branches and all the stuff associated with owning a home. This truck has been everything that I imagined. If you think that this is a full sized truck, you're wrong. If you want a full sized truck, go by one. But, if you want a great compact truck that is luxurious, eye catching and handles small truck jobs this is your unit.
Ford has a winner in the Sport Trac
I think the Sport Trac is the best SUT on the market today. It is a perfect combination of room, towing capability, style and versatility. Four adults can very comfortably take a long trip in this truck (has seating for 5). It is a great truck for the average homeowner who has occasional hauling needs but doesn't need or want a full size truck.
totally useful and reliable
This vehilcle has been trouble free and is the most useful vehicle I have had, considering I have owned over 35 automobiles. It fits the need of the do it your self lifestyle and is totally trouble free. Just gas and go. I have experienced over 23 mpg on highway driving at posted speeds +/- 5 mph.
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer Sport Trac
Related Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner