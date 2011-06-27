Used 2014 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

Materials matter Melissa , 12/30/2015 EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I owned a 2004 expedition (Eddie Bauer). I started having engine problems so very reluctantly I traded it in on a 2014 expedition. Now I wished I could've kept it. The materials used in the seats, the trim and the carpet is soooo cheap. My seats already have a worn pattern. The trim around 3 doors is coming off and my rear heat doesn't work. I am very disappointed. I absolutely loved my truck before and loved the way it drove. The 2014 drives well but as I said, "material matters". Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost great Bill , 06/19/2018 Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Suspension struts failed at 38,000 miles, A/C leaked at 40,000 miles. After A/C repair dashboard started to rattle. Plastic cover over driver seat controls broke early on. There are a few areas by edge of hood and bottom edge of tailgate where it looks like rust under paint. Everything else is near perfect. Ride height allows clear view of road. Engine power can accelerate vehicle for passing with ease with car fully loaded. Comfortable seating for seven. Low speed fan on a/c vent blows to hard. Leather still looks new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An all around great vehicle. James , 01/11/2020 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my '14 Expedition off of a used car lot and I'm beyond impressed at how it still very much has that "new car" feel. It just rolled over 100k miles when I drove it home however it feels like I just drove it off the Ford sales lot, every little feature work exactly how you'd expect with no concerns about degradation after it being 5 years old. I'll admit I had some initial concerns but they were quickly laid to rest after the test drive. Kudos to you Ford. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

haul in comfort and roominess MontTex , 03/23/2017 EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful If one needs a family hauler in comfort and roominess, this Expedition EL is still worth considering. Thought the V8 has been replaced by the more advance and peppy 6 cylinders with Eco-boost, the V8 is still more than capable than most folks will need it for. There's enough get-go to haul a bunch of gear and people(up to 8) in the EL trim. The interior is a bit outdated but it still has all the bells and whistle one can use in a big hauler. The ride is composed and rather more secure than our other family hauler, the GMC Yukon XL. The seat is better and more supportive in the Expedition. We love both behemoths as they both get the job done for us. As far as roominess and floor layout, I'd have to give it to the Expedition. It has the best 3rd row seat roominess, leg room and seat comfort. Adults don't mind it as much sitting in the 3rd row compared to our Yukon XL. MPG for both is what to be expected in such large vehicles. Average 16mpg overall for both in city/hwy combined. If you can afford the fuel cost and cruise in style and comfort for the entire family, the Expedition is worth it. Beats having to travel in 2 cars(2 drivers), 2 car payment, insurance and overall travel risks in my opinion. The future option is to go for a minivan or a mid-size crossover SUV once a couple of kids are in college. For now, we love our Expedition. 4-13-20 We still love the utility for hauling and towing stuff. It is a very comfortable cruiser. Having said all that, it comes with a price. The mpg is atrocious at 12mpg/city and 16mpg at best in the Hwy. So far it has been reliable with nearly 125,000. Ours is the 2014 EL model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse