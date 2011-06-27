  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2010 Ford Expedition
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ford Expedition Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,160
See Expedition Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Rapid Spec 301A Discountyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Rapid Spec 301Ayes
Rapid Spec 300Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,160
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
340 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated wood and chrome trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,160
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,160
1st and 2nd Row Rubber Floormatsyes
Leather 2nd Row Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,160
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,160
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Power Running Boardsyes
20-Inch Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels w/P275/55R20 All-Season BSW Tiresyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5569 lbs.
Gross weight7239 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.8 degrees
Maximum payload1670 lbs.
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length206.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,160
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Expedition Inventory

Related Used 2010 Ford Expedition Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles