Used 2004 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Expedition
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/448 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
260 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track67 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5671 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1629 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8650 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height77.6 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
