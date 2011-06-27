Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque560 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 3300 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight7197 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload1703 lbs.
Angle of departure11.5 degrees
Length226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
