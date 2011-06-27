Used 2003 Ford Excursion SUV Consumer Reviews
When you have to take everything with you!
2 big dogs(50 lbs and 90 lbs), 3 kids, The wife and I, and all our travel stuff fit fine in this monster. We purchased ours in 2010 with 122,000 miles on it. We've put 20K miles on it with minimal problems. We did replaced the ball joints($900) and put in new spark plugs($600). Great value for the vehicle, all leather, and comfortable. We purchased ours from a private party for $7400. The V10 engine is a gas hog, but will go for 300K miles. Same engine used in buses and limo's. Average about 12 mpg, but it that is better than driving two cars and getting 20 mpg in each car.
Long Live the Beast
We bought our 2003 Excursion Limited 6.0 diesel new in September 2003. It does double duty as the company truck and the family hauler. We tow our 34' 10,000 lb trailer on long family vacations. Estimate that we have towed the travel trailer at least 30,000 miles since 2003. Everybody is comfortable on long road trips and we have plenty of room left over. We did one ski trip to Colorado with only the truck and 6 people (and all equipment) on board. Went 75 mph and got over 18 mpg for the trip. Truck is very stable in slippery conditions. It is a bit clumsy around town, but heck--it is a truck. Too bad we may never see such a vehicle sold for the American family again.
Love our X!
We use this vehicle for daily use, trips and to tow our 33ft TT. We could not be happier, Gas mileage is awesome with the Diesel. My wife loves driving this thing daily and we love the space we have when traveling. The DVD player has saved us many times on trips. Our stock tires (The Pirelli's) lasted us 85,000 miles and I am still on the stock brake pads. Buy one before they are all gone!
Best of the Hosses
My first Excursion. Traded my F350 Superduty 7.3. My Excrusion has all of the towing power of the truck but beats the pants off every other aspect. Great ride, 17-18 city mpg. Haven' taken long trip yet. Has 90000 miles and purrs like a kitten. No major repairs since new. Can't wait to hit the road with my 37' camper. My 350 did great and I expect the Excursion to be that and more. Love. My wife has taken it over to use in her business. I am relagated to driving her sedan for now.
Luv my Excursion
I have the Powerstroke 6.0 diesel. Use truck for towing 32' travel trailer - works great. Interior seats are very spacious and comfortable. 20mph hwy/16 city. Towing 12 - 13 mpg. Will hate to see it discontinued.
