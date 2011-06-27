Used 2002 Ford Excursion SUV Consumer Reviews
Excursion - Still the Best SUV Ever Built
We bought our Excursion to haul our friends and family around in any weather. There is no other vehicle on the market ever made that has the capability of the Ford Excursion. Ours only seats 8 adults, not like our friends Tahoe that seats 6 adults with a couple of kids squeezed between. Then to top it off it can tow 9600 lbs with 1700 lbs of people and gear. Can't do that in any other vehicle. We used to own a '97 Suburban with the 6.5L diesel. Another great vehicle, but nothing compared to the comfort, options and capabilities of the Super Duty Excursion. NO complaints other then Ford ought to make this model again. Our F250 and F350 diesels were great and very reliable, but we needed space
2002 Excursion: Great truck!
I bought this XLT beast with the V10. Well appointed. I have the need for a big SUV because I have 4 kids and travel often. I have a 2009 SUBURBAN LTZ that I keep for special occasions. The Excursion is my utility work horse. There is no comparison to the ride, Chevy is more car like while the Excursion handles like a truck. I like the extra room the Excursion offers and the power plant is far more responsive then the Chevy. Gas MPG averages 13 while the Chevy averages just over 16. The cabin is a bit more quite with no wind shearing, but city driving can be stiff as a result of the solid axles. The truck is well built and when your on the road its obvious that you're the biggest! RESPECT!
Best Vehicle Ever
. All of the space and towing capacity I could ever want. All of the features of a luxury sedan are standard. I also upgraded to get the Captain's Chairs, 7.3L Powerstroke and Rear Seat DVD Player. Added the Limited Premier Group in Mineral Grey. 2-Tone leather seats w Cherrywood grain - fantastic. . Really like the reversible cargo mat in the rear cargo area. Surprised to be getting avg of 19mpg - about 18 in city. . Used to own Suburban's, but no more.
Luv My Truck
I love my SUV. I have the Turbo Diesel and I get excellent gas milage. 21 City. When I tow my three horses @ 1200# each plus my 4500# trailer I get less around 15. Still not bad. My kids have plently of room. As my kids are 6'1, 6'2' 5'7'. So I do not know why Edmunds said leg room is bad for taller people. Not so. My truck has lots of pick up and go. When I need to pull out I do and have no problems doing so. I guess if you are a timid driver and think you can not pull out driving this truck then I say don't buy it. As for me...I will keep my Excursion and continue to haul my kids around and my horses to shows etc. It is very comfortable to drive and Its fun to drive.
The bomb diggity
This truck is the best vehicle I have ever owned. It's big, bad, and hungry for fun. I have five kids in it at all times and we love it. I hope I can find a new one in the future. We've had maintenance issues only and it has 80,000+ miles.
