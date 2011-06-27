Used 2002 Ford Excursion Consumer Reviews
This beast is Awesome
This truck is not made for a daily driver unless you are toting an army of kids, 10K + for towing, or need cavernous space for stuff. I bought this PSD 7.3 Ex for long trips, carrying 6 adults, one large dog and 10K boat/RV. There is nothing made today that can come close, and do it effortlessly, everytime. In fact, on flat ground as I have described above towing, I still get 14.5 MPG. Sure there are new vehicles who can match "on paper" what the beast does but can it do it for 500k miles? There are some well published examples of 1,000,000 miles. Expect this PSD to outlive the vehicle, so if you keep it, be prepared to "rebuild" the vehicle a few times during it's lifetime. The 7.3,Ex performs best with some after market suspension modifications, and a tuner. 7-31-16 update Edmunds ask for me to update my review. I've done a few mods along the way primarily for towing. Fuel cross over and oil cross over... big difference in the smoothness and quiets the ole 7.3 down and eliminates "crackle". Upgraded the exhaust to 4" and installed an aftermarket air cleaner/cold air system allowing the engine to breath easier... and then added a chip. Underneath... rear sway bar, RAS, dual Bilstein shocks up front singles in the rear, dual steering stabilizers, and installed OEM F250 springs and a plethora of new suspension parts from XRF (ball joints, etc) . I'd venture about 3K in upgrades, total. Fuel mileage is something I do not spend a lot of time fussing over... however a recent 1800 mile trip (FL to E. TN) towing my car haul trailer loaded @ 7K resulted in 16.3 MPG at 65-70mph. I say WOW! at 75 MPH dropped to 15.1 On the highway @70 MPH 21.3 New double din head unit w/nav puts the '02 truck back in the 21st century... replaced 15 yr old speakers. I have been offered an obscene amount of money for my truck, but until I can get a equal or better replacement ... that ain't happening. 1-31-17 Edmunds ask for me to update my review, again. Nothing new but nothing's changed. I have been using a fuel additive since I've spent some time up north (I'm in Florida) for cold weather starts. -3 F... started right up without the oil heater plugged in. I never did say in my earlier review that I had installed Ford OEM wheels from a 2014 King Ranch. I have 275x65R-20 LRE Michilens on the beast. The wheels do require 2" spacers to fit the Excursion. Excellent tires for running on the road and towing. 7-31-17 Edmunds asked far an update Now that I'm retired I travel and tow a whole lot more, specifically a 10K travel trailer, so I upgraded my transmission cooler. For the record I get between 10-13 towing depending on the grade and speed. In addition I recently had to replace the unit bearings @150K, but like I said earlier in my original post, the vehicle will need to be maintained. I also had to have the rear AC unit serviced. It's not uncommon for the screen in orifice tube to get clogged with debris over time.... after all this is a 17 yr old truck. Evacuate the system, blow out the lines, replace the part (inexpensive), charge the system... back in service. I'm also looking into modifying the roof rack since the OEM is not nearly up to the task. 1-31-18 Update Still doing what's it's designed to do. Noticed the other day how good the paint still looks while next to my wife's newer Toyota Highlander. New tires a few months back.... they ain't cheap. Two new batteries too... yes the beast takes two group 65 batteries. Traveling this year in the cold weather and snow, I had to use by chains and of course, with 4WD, no issues getting up the ridge and across the mountains. Just as a side note.... pulled some stuck neighbors out of the snow too. New leather on the front seat bottoms and added seat heaters as well . Engine oil designations for Diesels has changed from CJ-4 to CK-4. Newer oil seems to help mileage a bit. Installed a external transmission filter, with a gauge to measure restriction, as the filter traps dirt. I will continue to keep the truck in good repair and updated since I hope to get many more miles out of it. 7-31-18 update. Since I've retired and tow more I've added a larger transmission cooler (mentioned earlier), this is a necessary upgrade for continuous towing in the heat. The OEM cooler for the 4R100 transmission is inadequate... even Ford engineers know this. Upgrade is necessary! Gonna need some new seat leather for my butt (driver's side only). Added hood and window deflectors. Still a joy to drive and does what I ask it to do every time. 2-1-2020 Update again. I had two glow plugs fail so I replaced all of them. I may start replacing some components because of age and mileage. ... you know the ones that would cause a side of the road event and towing. Up till now the glow plugs have been my only non expected problem. Of course 6 out 8 were still working and no issues starting but the infamous CEL. Probably get a new roof rack. The OEM served well, but I need more storage for traveling. 8-
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excursion - Still the Best SUV Ever Built
We bought our Excursion to haul our friends and family around in any weather. There is no other vehicle on the market ever made that has the capability of the Ford Excursion. Ours only seats 8 adults, not like our friends Tahoe that seats 6 adults with a couple of kids squeezed between. Then to top it off it can tow 9600 lbs with 1700 lbs of people and gear. Can't do that in any other vehicle. We used to own a '97 Suburban with the 6.5L diesel. Another great vehicle, but nothing compared to the comfort, options and capabilities of the Super Duty Excursion. NO complaints other then Ford ought to make this model again. Our F250 and F350 diesels were great and very reliable, but we needed space
2002 Excursion: Great truck!
I bought this XLT beast with the V10. Well appointed. I have the need for a big SUV because I have 4 kids and travel often. I have a 2009 SUBURBAN LTZ that I keep for special occasions. The Excursion is my utility work horse. There is no comparison to the ride, Chevy is more car like while the Excursion handles like a truck. I like the extra room the Excursion offers and the power plant is far more responsive then the Chevy. Gas MPG averages 13 while the Chevy averages just over 16. The cabin is a bit more quite with no wind shearing, but city driving can be stiff as a result of the solid axles. The truck is well built and when your on the road its obvious that you're the biggest! RESPECT!
Best SUV ever built; Like an Abrams tank
Want to feel safe? want to haul up to 11,000 lbs.? Want heavy duty 4wd? Want upwards of 20mpg hwy? How about heated leather, 3 zone a/c, adjustable pedals, and DVD? Unlimited modification potential? (I'm getting 467 hp/800 tq on mild upgrades). Ford canceled this truck due to high price and limited buyer market. However, now that they are available for much less than $55K, there is no other vehicle like it. The 7.3 diesel is a 500k mile motor, and the only motor to ever go 1,000,000 miles without a rebuild. The frame and suspension are F250 superduty components and are also built for life. Find one under 300k miles that has been maintained and you are getting a quality vehicle.
Best Vehicle Ever
. All of the space and towing capacity I could ever want. All of the features of a luxury sedan are standard. I also upgraded to get the Captain's Chairs, 7.3L Powerstroke and Rear Seat DVD Player. Added the Limited Premier Group in Mineral Grey. 2-Tone leather seats w Cherrywood grain - fantastic. . Really like the reversible cargo mat in the rear cargo area. Surprised to be getting avg of 19mpg - about 18 in city. . Used to own Suburban's, but no more.
Sponsored cars related to the Excursion
Related Used 2002 Ford Excursion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500