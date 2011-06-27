Used 2002 Ford Excursion Consumer Reviews

davenfla , 07/31/2014 Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A)

This truck is not made for a daily driver unless you are toting an army of kids, 10K + for towing, or need cavernous space for stuff. I bought this PSD 7.3 Ex for long trips, carrying 6 adults, one large dog and 10K boat/RV. There is nothing made today that can come close, and do it effortlessly, everytime. In fact, on flat ground as I have described above towing, I still get 14.5 MPG. Sure there are new vehicles who can match "on paper" what the beast does but can it do it for 500k miles? There are some well published examples of 1,000,000 miles. Expect this PSD to outlive the vehicle, so if you keep it, be prepared to "rebuild" the vehicle a few times during it's lifetime. The 7.3,Ex performs best with some after market suspension modifications, and a tuner. 7-31-16 update Edmunds ask for me to update my review. I've done a few mods along the way primarily for towing. Fuel cross over and oil cross over... big difference in the smoothness and quiets the ole 7.3 down and eliminates "crackle". Upgraded the exhaust to 4" and installed an aftermarket air cleaner/cold air system allowing the engine to breath easier... and then added a chip. Underneath... rear sway bar, RAS, dual Bilstein shocks up front singles in the rear, dual steering stabilizers, and installed OEM F250 springs and a plethora of new suspension parts from XRF (ball joints, etc) . I'd venture about 3K in upgrades, total. Fuel mileage is something I do not spend a lot of time fussing over... however a recent 1800 mile trip (FL to E. TN) towing my car haul trailer loaded @ 7K resulted in 16.3 MPG at 65-70mph. I say WOW! at 75 MPH dropped to 15.1 On the highway @70 MPH 21.3 New double din head unit w/nav puts the '02 truck back in the 21st century... replaced 15 yr old speakers. I have been offered an obscene amount of money for my truck, but until I can get a equal or better replacement ... that ain't happening. 1-31-17 Edmunds ask for me to update my review, again. Nothing new but nothing's changed. I have been using a fuel additive since I've spent some time up north (I'm in Florida) for cold weather starts. -3 F... started right up without the oil heater plugged in. I never did say in my earlier review that I had installed Ford OEM wheels from a 2014 King Ranch. I have 275x65R-20 LRE Michilens on the beast. The wheels do require 2" spacers to fit the Excursion. Excellent tires for running on the road and towing. 7-31-17 Edmunds asked far an update Now that I'm retired I travel and tow a whole lot more, specifically a 10K travel trailer, so I upgraded my transmission cooler. For the record I get between 10-13 towing depending on the grade and speed. In addition I recently had to replace the unit bearings @150K, but like I said earlier in my original post, the vehicle will need to be maintained. I also had to have the rear AC unit serviced. It's not uncommon for the screen in orifice tube to get clogged with debris over time.... after all this is a 17 yr old truck. Evacuate the system, blow out the lines, replace the part (inexpensive), charge the system... back in service. I'm also looking into modifying the roof rack since the OEM is not nearly up to the task. 1-31-18 Update Still doing what's it's designed to do. Noticed the other day how good the paint still looks while next to my wife's newer Toyota Highlander. New tires a few months back.... they ain't cheap. Two new batteries too... yes the beast takes two group 65 batteries. Traveling this year in the cold weather and snow, I had to use by chains and of course, with 4WD, no issues getting up the ridge and across the mountains. Just as a side note.... pulled some stuck neighbors out of the snow too. New leather on the front seat bottoms and added seat heaters as well . Engine oil designations for Diesels has changed from CJ-4 to CK-4. Newer oil seems to help mileage a bit. Installed a external transmission filter, with a gauge to measure restriction, as the filter traps dirt. I will continue to keep the truck in good repair and updated since I hope to get many more miles out of it. 7-31-18 update. Since I've retired and tow more I've added a larger transmission cooler (mentioned earlier), this is a necessary upgrade for continuous towing in the heat. The OEM cooler for the 4R100 transmission is inadequate... even Ford engineers know this. Upgrade is necessary! Gonna need some new seat leather for my butt (driver's side only). Added hood and window deflectors. Still a joy to drive and does what I ask it to do every time. 2-1-2020 Update again. I had two glow plugs fail so I replaced all of them. I may start replacing some components because of age and mileage. ... you know the ones that would cause a side of the road event and towing. Up till now the glow plugs have been my only non expected problem. Of course 6 out 8 were still working and no issues starting but the infamous CEL. Probably get a new roof rack. The OEM served well, but I need more storage for traveling. 8-