Used 2002 Ford Excursion Diesel Consumer Reviews

Best SUV ever built; Like an Abrams tank esperi , 06/01/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Want to feel safe? want to haul up to 11,000 lbs.? Want heavy duty 4wd? Want upwards of 20mpg hwy? How about heated leather, 3 zone a/c, adjustable pedals, and DVD? Unlimited modification potential? (I'm getting 467 hp/800 tq on mild upgrades). Ford canceled this truck due to high price and limited buyer market. However, now that they are available for much less than $55K, there is no other vehicle like it. The 7.3 diesel is a 500k mile motor, and the only motor to ever go 1,000,000 miles without a rebuild. The frame and suspension are F250 superduty components and are also built for life. Find one under 300k miles that has been maintained and you are getting a quality vehicle.

Cried When I sold-Loved it for 16 years downsized Happy in Georgia , 05/17/2018 XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle makes you very safe. I purchased it after I saw an accident of a Ford Excursion on the Interstate. The driver lost control towing a trailer, but recovered and hit a bridge abutment, but very little damage. Everyone inside was sage including her 2 dogs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Undisputed King of SUVs esperi , 10/17/2010 1 of 22 people found this review helpful There is not a single thing to complain about. Rides like a car. Holds 8 adults COMFORTABLY, with room for plenty of luggage. 7.3 diesel gets 18 mpg loaded up on the highway for a 9000 lb vehicle. Even has 6 cup holders available for the driver, if you forget to clean it out like I do! If you want something bigger, buy a Mack!