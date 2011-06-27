  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2002 Ford Excursion
  5. Used 2002 Ford Excursion Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Ford Excursion Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Excursion
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Excursions for sale
List Price Range
$11,995 - $22,900
Used Excursion for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best SUV ever built; Like an Abrams tank

esperi, 06/01/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Want to feel safe? want to haul up to 11,000 lbs.? Want heavy duty 4wd? Want upwards of 20mpg hwy? How about heated leather, 3 zone a/c, adjustable pedals, and DVD? Unlimited modification potential? (I'm getting 467 hp/800 tq on mild upgrades). Ford canceled this truck due to high price and limited buyer market. However, now that they are available for much less than $55K, there is no other vehicle like it. The 7.3 diesel is a 500k mile motor, and the only motor to ever go 1,000,000 miles without a rebuild. The frame and suspension are F250 superduty components and are also built for life. Find one under 300k miles that has been maintained and you are getting a quality vehicle.

Report Abuse

Cried When I sold-Loved it for 16 years downsized

Happy in Georgia, 05/17/2018
XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This vehicle makes you very safe. I purchased it after I saw an accident of a Ford Excursion on the Interstate. The driver lost control towing a trailer, but recovered and hit a bridge abutment, but very little damage. Everyone inside was sage including her 2 dogs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Undisputed King of SUVs

esperi, 10/17/2010
1 of 22 people found this review helpful

There is not a single thing to complain about. Rides like a car. Holds 8 adults COMFORTABLY, with room for plenty of luggage. 7.3 diesel gets 18 mpg loaded up on the highway for a 9000 lb vehicle. Even has 6 cup holders available for the driver, if you forget to clean it out like I do! If you want something bigger, buy a Mack!

Report Abuse

Greatest SUV ever

Kevin St.Amant, 03/01/2017
Limited Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is as tough as a tank, yet gentle and extremely comfortable. Will tow just about anything. Excellent ergonomics and a great family vehicle. 7.3L Diesel engine is the best and longest lasting production engine made, very durable and reliable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Excursions for sale

Related Used 2002 Ford Excursion Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles